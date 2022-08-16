Polestar O2 concept confirmed for production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Polestar O2 concept confirmed for production

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 12.23pm
(Polestar)
(Polestar)

Polestar has confirmed that it is putting its O2 concept car into production, with the first examples of the electric roadster expected in 2026.

Revealed earlier this year, the O2 concept stood out with its sleek design and open-air cabin, with few electric convertibles on the market and in the pipeline.

But Polestar says that because of ‘overwhelming consumer response’, it has decided to produce the O2, with the model morphing into the Polestar 6, following the brand’s method of numerically naming its models as they’re launched.

(Polestar)

It will be based on the same underpinnings as the Polestar 5, which was recently shown in production form ahead of a 2024 launch. Using a high-tech 800-volt architecture, it will develop a huge 872bhp and 900Nm of torque, with the Swedish EV firm targeting a 0-60mph time of three seconds and a top speed of 155mph.

To celebrate the announcement – and the brand’s presence at this week’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and Monterey Car Week – the firm has also announced a Polestar 6 LA Concept edition.

Limited to 500 numbered examples, these will mirror the look of the O2 concept, and come painted in the unique Sky Blue colour, feature 21-inch alloy wheels and have a light leather interior.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “With the overwhelming consumer and press response, we took the decision to put this stunning roadster into production and I am so excited to make it a reality. Polestar 6 is a perfect combination of powerful electric performance and the thrill of fresh air with the top down.”

Though the hard-top convertible isn’t expected until 2026, Polestar has said that the indicative starting price of the 6 is $200,000 (£165,000). Customers are also able to reserve an LA Concept edition for $25,000 (£20,685).

Though more than the 500 launch editions will be made, the firm has stressed it ‘won’t be sold in high production numbers’.

