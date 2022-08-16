Seat cuts price of electric MO scooter for August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Seat cuts price of electric MO scooter for August

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 1.51pm
(Seat)
(Seat)

Seat’s new electric MO scooter has been discounted for August, with the bike now available from £4,999.

The Seat MO eScooter 125 was introduced earlier this year as the brand increasingly targets other transport methods outside of cars. Launched with a price of £5,800, Seat has now cut the bike’s price by 14 per cent to £4,999 throughout this month.

Offering a range of up to 85 miles, the MO is targeted towards towns and cities, with Seat saying it ‘provides an accessible answer to zero emissions urban mobility at an affordable price point’.

(Seat)

With equivalent performance to a petrol 125cc motorcycle, the MO can travel at speeds of up to 59mph and accelerate from 0-30mph in 3.9 seconds. Another highlight is that the scooter’s battery can be removed to charge externally – at a three-pin plug socket in your house, for example.

Richard Harrison, managing director of Seat UK, said: “Seat MO provides a truly compelling proposition for urban mobility. It is affordable, convenient and zero-emissions mobility at its best. It is fully up to the demands of modern urban travel with its ample range and ease of changing, while being extremely fun to ride.

“With the UK Government’s 2030 deadline looming, our two-wheeled electric vehicle is an ideal solution for the travel needs of motorists across the UK, including many who might never have considered a motorcycle previously.”

(Seat)

Also available from £79.40 a month over four years with a £99 deposit, vehicles must be registered by August 31 to qualify for the discounted price.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

(Bentley)
Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner gains stealthy Blackline specification
(Polestar)
Polestar O2 concept confirmed for production
(Volkswagen)
Volkswagen Group to supply Mahindra with electric car parts
(Bentley)
Bentley teases new Batur ahead of debut later this week
(Aston Martin)
Aston Martin DBR22 revealed as V12-powered speedster
(PA)
Drivers can could cut yearly motoring running costs by 70 per cent with an…
(Young Driver Motor Cars)
Firefly Sport junior car aims to get youngsters into vehicles from an early age
(Porsche)
The special edition cars inspired by movies
Big Issue magazines distributed via electric Citroen van (BigIssue/PA)
Big Issue announces partnership with Citroen for electric vehicles
(Volvo)
UK Drive: The Volvo C40 is a stylish, premium electric SUV packing a few…

More from The Courier

Sky commentator and ex Liverpool Footballer Graeme Souness. Photo: Andy Hooper/Daily Mail.
STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't…
0
The Royal Mail delivery office on Breadalbane Terrace, Perth. Image: Google.
Five Royal Mail vans vandalised at Perth delivery office
0
JK Rowling Jerry Sadowitz and Salman Rushdie have all found themselves on the freedom of speech frontline.
JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours…
0
Ian Blackford and Jason Grant.
Tayside 'period dignity' officer should have been a woman, says SNP's Ian Blackford
Tributes: Bruce Robertson passed away on July 25, aged 84
Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at…
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous Driver Picture shows; David Skene. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/08/2022
Diabetic dad led police on low-speed chase near Perth after blood-sugar levels dropped