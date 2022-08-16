Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner gains stealthy Blackline specification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner gains stealthy Blackline specification

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 2.53pm
(Bentley)
(Bentley)

Bentley has revealed a new Blackline package for its Flying Spur Mulliner, bringing a more modern look to the luxury model.

Designed to act as a more exclusive version of the Flying Spur, it sits at the top of the range, bringing enhanced luxury and craftsmanship.

As part of the Blackline package, all exterior chrome except for the Bentley winged logo is removed to offer a more contemporary appearance. The chrome pieces are replaced with a black finish, including to the door mirrors, wing vents and large radiator grille.

(Bentley)

The lower bumper also gets a black finish, with Bentley customers able to choose further colour options, from lighter finishes to darker shades for a stealthier look. Large gloss-black 22-inch alloy wheels are also available as an optional extra, including self-levelling Bentley badges. The interior of the Blackline is unchanged compared with the regular Flying Spur Mulliner.

This Mulliner specification is available with the full choice of Flying Spur powertrains, including a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 and a 3.0-litre V6 plug-in hybrid model that offers up to 25 miles of zero-emissions driving ability.

Revealed last year, the Flying Spur Mulliner specification offers eight bespoke interior combinations, incorporating a main and secondary colour hide, with contrast diamond stitching. Electric veneer picnic tables and a brushed silver Mulliner clock are further highlights.

The new Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline will be presented to the public later this week at Monterey Car Week in California. Also at the event, Bentley will show off the Batur – a new limited-run GT car developed by the Mulliner division, which is set to show a new design direction for the British firm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

(Seat)
Seat cuts price of electric MO scooter for August
(Polestar)
Polestar O2 concept confirmed for production
(Volkswagen)
Volkswagen Group to supply Mahindra with electric car parts
(Bentley)
Bentley teases new Batur ahead of debut later this week
(Aston Martin)
Aston Martin DBR22 revealed as V12-powered speedster
(PA)
Drivers can could cut yearly motoring running costs by 70 per cent with an…
(Young Driver Motor Cars)
Firefly Sport junior car aims to get youngsters into vehicles from an early age
(Porsche)
The special edition cars inspired by movies
Big Issue magazines distributed via electric Citroen van (BigIssue/PA)
Big Issue announces partnership with Citroen for electric vehicles
(Volvo)
UK Drive: The Volvo C40 is a stylish, premium electric SUV packing a few…

More from The Courier

Sky commentator and ex Liverpool Footballer Graeme Souness. Photo: Andy Hooper/Daily Mail.
STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't…
0
The Royal Mail delivery office on Breadalbane Terrace, Perth. Image: Google.
Five Royal Mail vans vandalised at Perth delivery office
0
JK Rowling Jerry Sadowitz and Salman Rushdie have all found themselves on the freedom of speech frontline.
JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours…
0
Ian Blackford and Jason Grant.
Tayside 'period dignity' officer should have been a woman, says SNP's Ian Blackford
Tributes: Bruce Robertson passed away on July 25, aged 84
Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at…
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous Driver Picture shows; David Skene. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/08/2022
Diabetic dad led police on low-speed chase near Perth after blood-sugar levels dropped