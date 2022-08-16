Long-term report: Is the Skoda Kodiaq the jack of all trades?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Long-term report: Is the Skoda Kodiaq the jack of all trades?

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 4.23pm
The Skoda Kodiaq has proven very useful on tip runs. (PA)
The idea of a long term test loan is to allow journalists to experience the good and the bad things about what it’s really like to live with a car.

Most car road tests are written after a week behind the wheel, but long term tests like this one reflect many months of life with a model.

I’ve been looking after our Skoda Kodiaq since February and in that time have managed to test its abilities in a number of real world arenas.

From cross country trips to the Alps where it excelled with load space and comfort, to full-on family life adventures back home, the Skoda and I have been through a lot.

The Skoda Kodiaq has been very useful on trips to IKEA. (PA)

During its time with me, I’ve been busy renovating a should-have-been-knocked-down-instead house and the Kodiaq has been an absolute God-send.

Its most common habitat is the local recycling centre – or tip, to you and I. It might just be me, but on these now-weekly trips I can’t help wondering how other car owners manage with their hatchbacks and saloons.

The Kodiaq, with its third and second row of seats folded completely flat, has van-like levels of carrying space and not once has it failed to take everything I’ve wanted it to. From huge lengths of wood, to old radiators and bags of rubble, the Skoda has swallowed everything.

Family cars need to be pretty flexible as one minute they’re fully loaded with people and their holiday gear, the next loaded to the gunwales with boxes from Ikea. So it’s an ability to adapt and assist in life’s little challenges that’s so important.

There were few things that wouldn’t fit in the Kodiaq’s interior. (PA)

It helps that the Skoda has been (mostly) carefully thought through. For example, the middle row of seats can be collapsed with a lever on the boot, so when your arms are full of soon-to-be disposed of rubbish you don’t need to run around and open a rear door to do the job.

The third row of seats spends most of its time flat in the boot floor, but when they are needed – which is surprisingly often – I’ve been very thankful they’re there. The ability to carry up to seven people is brilliant, but so too is the ability to make the seats disappear to improve boot space when you don’t need them.

Recently, family life has become a little more complicated with the addition of a new baby. Coping with the small person accompaniments is something the Skoda has helped with wonderfully. It’s not until a new baby arrives do you realise quite what a logistical challenge doing absolutely anything is.

Having a car that can swallow the buggy and bags needed to sustain a little one’s trip to seemingly anywhere is very handy indeed.

The Kodiaq looks particularly good in Sportline trim. (PA)

Over time, I’ve nearly got used to the Kodiaq’s sluggish throttle response that I mentioned in my previous report. For new readers, the car has a seconds-long hesitancy when you put your foot down hard at junctions or roundabouts. This borders on the annoying/dangerous, and means you have to drive very differently. However, I’ve found that a bit of planning and not stressing the engine and gearbox too much helps, but it’s far from perfect.

While I’m on the subject of gripes I’m going to rattle off a couple more – the sort that only really become apparent after a continued period of use.

The first is the doors – while the clever little black plastic protectors that pop out and protect the sides from scratching your door, or other people’s, are very helpful, most people struggle to close the doors properly. They need a bit of slam and every passenger I take leaves the door open slightly when they get in or out.

I’ve also got an issue with the warning notifications for a near-empty windscreen washer fluid bottle. The bonging once is (sort of) fine, but for it to do it every five minutes while travelling at 70mph on a motorway is frankly unnecessary. I tried to explain to the car that unfortunately I hadn’t had time to fill it up between junctions as I was travelling at the national speed limit, but it ignored me. A warning light is fine, a bonging meanwhile is completely surplus to requirements.

The Kodiaq was very comfortable, even on trips abroad. (PA)

And lastly, a very modern moan, but the front cupholder is incapable of holding two hot drinks from a well-known coffee establishment without popping one of the lids off and emptying scalding hot liquid over the interior. I get this is a minor gripe, but the fact two coffee cups cannot sit side by side without liberally applying latte over the cabin is a major design fault in my book. And yes, I am that petty.

Gripes over, the Skoda really has become a brilliant family car. While I wasn’t sold on the looks at first, the more time I spend with it the more I admire the Sportline’s stance. It’s got a chunky, purposeful presence and in the striking blue paint with black trim, looks rather smart.

It’s incredibly comfortable too and I’ve really enjoyed having the full-length panoramic sunroof and, during the scorching summer, a truly excellent air conditioning system that even cools the very back seats.

Family cars really do have to be a jack of all trades and master of most, and I honestly haven’t asked the Skoda to do something yet that it hasn’t been able to. That, in my book, makes it a winner – even with those minor foibles.

  • Model: Skoda Kodiaq Sportline 2.0 TDI 200PS DSG 4x4
  • Price as tested: £47,630
  • Engine: 2.0-litre diesel
  • Power: 197bhp
  • Torque: 400Nm
  • 0-60mph: 7.9 seconds
  • Top speed: 133mph
  • Emissions: 179g/km CO2
  • Mileage: 4,795

