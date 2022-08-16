These are the best new SUVs you can buy today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These are the best new SUVs you can buy today

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 4.55pm
(Land Rover)
(Land Rover)

SUVs have grown hugely in popularity in recent years, to the point that they’re now one of the best-selling new car segments.

Appealing to those wanting a raised driving position, often greater practicality and more rugged styling, the choice of SUVs on offer these days is significant, with many manufacturers offering a broad selection of options.

It can make choosing the right SUV particularly difficult, which is why we’ve rounded up the best models on the market for a range of budgets and needs.

Best for value – Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster
(Dacia)

Think SUVs have to be expensive? The Dacia Duster proves this doesn’t have to be the case, with this bargain model available from £15,295 – £3,000 less than what you’d pay for the cheapest Ford Fiesta.

But there’s more to the Duster than just its price, as this is also a practical choice offering plenty of interior space. It’s decent to drive too, while the latest versions get a decent level of equipment for the price, with LED headlights, cruise control and air conditioning all included.

Best for space – Audi Q7

(Audi)

Despite the number of SUVs on the market, not that many offer the bonus of seven seats, or at least usable ones. But if you want something that excels for interior space, the Audi Q7 is a fantastic choice, with all but plug-in hybrid models coming with three rows as standard.

The rest of the Q7’s interior also won’t disappoint, as the fit and finish throughout is superb, with soft leather seats likely a fantastic option for the literal spills of family life. With sublime comfort and refinement levels, there’s little this Audi can’t do.

Best for those wanting to go electric – Skoda Enyaq iV

Skoda Enyaq
(Skoda)

Many SUV buyers are increasingly looking at EVs, with this class of car being a particularly popular choice for manufacturers launching battery-electric models. The model that really stands out, however, is the Skoda Enyaq iV.

It might not be the flashiest EV on the market, or have the most gadgets, but like all Skodas, it gets on with the job, offering a large, practical interior and impressive levels of comfort. It comfortably undercuts the opposition for price, while a 339-mile electric range should be plenty for most.

Best for those wanting a hybrid – BMW X5 xDrive 45e

(BMW)

Like EVs, hybrids are proving increasingly popular in the SUV segment, and the top choice is the BMW X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid. Its stand-out feature is the fact it can travel up to 54 miles on a charge – allowing those that do primarily shorter trips to complete the majority of their journeys on electric power.

Its punchy petrol-electric setup also develops an impressive 389bhp, while like the rest of the X5 line-up, this PHEV drives very well. Combined with a tech-laden and high-quality cabin, this BMW really stands out in the hybrid SUV class.

Best for comfort – Citroen C5 Aircross

(Citroen)

Citroen is a brand that prioritises comfort above most other factors, and the result is that its cars are some of the most relaxing and cosetting cars around to drive or be a passenger in. The Citroen C5 Aircross is no exception, and it offers one of the most comfortable rides of any SUV.

Citroen has also recently tweaked its largest SUV, with the C5 Aircross now getting a bolder look, along with a redesigned interior that includes a new 10-inch touchscreen and a redesigned centre console.

Best for luxury – Range Rover

Range Rover
(Land Rover)

Though firms like Bentley and Rolls-Royce might have entered the luxury SUV foray in recent years, it’s the Range Rover that remains the supreme leader. Quite simply one of the best new cars on the market, the build quality and level of technology on display are seriously impressive.

While the new Range Rover might now be accompanied by an equally high price (it starts from just under £100,000, but can rise to almost double that), this SUV’s mixture of comfort, quality and refinement makes it worthy of the price.

Best for driving – Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan
(Porsche)

Just because you want an SUV, it doesn’t necessarily mean you want to give up on driving enjoyment, and it shouldn’t come as any huge surprise to learn that Porsche’s high-riding models are some of the best in this respect.

Particularly the smaller Macan, it almost feels like a sports car from behind the wheel, with its agility, perfectly-judged steering and strong engines really making it stand out in this class. At the same time, the Macan still offers a decent amount of interior space and a particularly high-quality cabin.

