Audi’s limited-edition RS 4 Avant Competition to start at £84,600

A limited-edition version of Audi’s RS 4 Avant will be available to order from early next month with prices starting at £84,600.

Just 75 examples of the RS 4 Competition will be heading to the UK, with each bringing a range of dynamic enhancements and styling tweaks to Audi’s performance estate car.

All Competition models wear special alloy wheels

One of the biggest changes in the Competition is its RS Sport Suspension Pro setup, which brings a 10mm drop in ride height over the standard RS 4. It can be taken a further 10mm lower when adjusted manually, too. A high spring rate has been included, too, alongside three-way adjustable dampers and stiffer anti-roll bars for ‘exceptional precision, composure and control’.

Though the 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine produces the same 444bhp as the regular RS 4, changes made to the transmission control unit bring shorter shifts and improved acceleration. It has shaved 0.2 seconds off the RS 4’s zero to 60mph time, in fact, bringing it down to 3.7 seconds. It’ll also hit a top speed of 180mph, making it the fastest RS 4 Avant in the current range.

A special exhaust system has been developed for the Competition

The Competition also features a new RS Sports Exhaust System Plus setup, bringing tailpipes in matte black and a ‘more intense sound pattern’, according to Audi. Some soundproofing from around the engine has been removed, too, which helps to increase the sound of the RS 4 while also shaving eight kilograms off the car’s weight in the process.

All cars will wear Sebring Crystal Black paint while 20-inch Competition wheels with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres will be fitted as standard alongside a carbon matte-finished front splitter, mirror housings and front air intakes.