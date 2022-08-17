Audi’s limited-edition RS 4 Avant Competition to start at £84,600

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Audi’s limited-edition RS 4 Avant Competition to start at £84,600

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 1.03pm
Just 75 examples will be coming to the UK
Just 75 examples will be coming to the UK

A limited-edition version of Audi’s RS 4 Avant will be available to order from early next month with prices starting at £84,600.

Just 75 examples of the RS 4 Competition will be heading to the UK, with each bringing a range of dynamic enhancements and styling tweaks to Audi’s performance estate car.

RS 4
All Competition models wear special alloy wheels

One of the biggest changes in the Competition is its RS Sport Suspension Pro setup, which brings a 10mm drop in ride height over the standard RS 4. It can be taken a further 10mm lower when adjusted manually, too. A high spring rate has been included, too, alongside three-way adjustable dampers and stiffer anti-roll bars for ‘exceptional precision, composure and control’.

Though the 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine produces the same 444bhp as the regular RS 4, changes made to the transmission control unit bring shorter shifts and improved acceleration. It has shaved 0.2 seconds off the RS 4’s zero to 60mph time, in fact, bringing it down to 3.7 seconds. It’ll also hit a top speed of 180mph, making it the fastest RS 4 Avant in the current range.

RS 4
A special exhaust system has been developed for the Competition

The Competition also features a new RS Sports Exhaust System Plus setup, bringing tailpipes in matte black and a ‘more intense sound pattern’, according to Audi. Some soundproofing from around the engine has been removed, too, which helps to increase the sound of the RS 4 while also shaving eight kilograms off the car’s weight in the process.

All cars will wear Sebring Crystal Black paint while 20-inch Competition wheels with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres will be fitted as standard alongside a carbon matte-finished front splitter, mirror housings and front air intakes.

