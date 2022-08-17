BMW commences testing of high-performance electric prototype

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BMW commences testing of high-performance electric prototype

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 3.49pm
The concept uses four individual electric motors
The concept uses four individual electric motors

BMW has confirmed that it is working on a new quad-motor electric performance car.

Set to provide the groundwork for future electric vehicles, the current test model uses four electric motors to provide four-wheel-drive. It’s based on the current BMW i4 M50, but features a modified body with wider wheel arches that help with the fitment of high-performance front and rear axles.

BMW says that the development of this M xDrive four-wheel-drive system with electric motors ‘opens up completely new possibilities’, allowing power and torque to be shifted around the four wheels independently and within milliseconds.

“Electrification opens up completely new degrees of freedom for us to create M-typical dynamics,” says Dirk Häcker, head of development at BMW M. “And we can already see that we can exploit this potential to the maximum, so that our high-performance sports cars will continue to offer the M-typical and incomparable combination of dynamics, agility and precision in the locally emission-free future.”

The four motors are connected to a central control unit which monitors both the driving conditions and the driver’s selected modes. The system can detect the ideal way of transmitting the power to the road based on values from the accelerator pedal position, steering angle and wheel speeds, all calculated in milliseconds. These systems have been created through ‘intensive development and test phases’ with both virtual and physical models used.

Thanks to its ability to be changed so quickly, the four-wheel-drive system can ensure that the car maintains the best possible traction, even on rained-on or snowy roads.

