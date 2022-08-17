Porsche’s new 911 GT3 RS returns sharper than ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Motoring

Porsche’s new 911 GT3 RS returns sharper than ever

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 5.05pm
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS has a variety of lightweight parts

Porsche has unveiled its latest 911 GT3 RS, continuing a long history of lightweight models.

The new 992-generation car sits atop the 911 range and brings a whole host of motorsport-inspired upgrades designed to make it as focused and track-capable as possible.

A 4.0-litre flat-six engine powers the new GT3 RS and produces 517bhp, while its single-throttle intake system and rigid valvetrain come directly from motorsport. Porsche has shortened the overall gear ratio for the seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox, while air intakes on the underbody have been fitted to ensure that it remains cool even under heavy use.

Porsche claims that the GT3 RS will go from zero to 60mph in just 3.0 seconds – 0.2 seconds faster than the standard GT3 – and carry on to a top speed of 184mph. The RS also boasts larger brakes than the regular GT3 which can be optionally upgraded to Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) if desired. Lightweight centre-locking alloy wheels are fitted as standard, too.

The latest GT3 RS, as with previous generations, has all manner of aerodynamic elements, including a rear wing that is larger in all dimensions than the one fitted to the previous-generation car. For the first time in a Porsche production vehicle, the upper edge of the wing is higher than the roof, in fact.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS
The steering wheel features controls for various aspects of the car

A large front splitter is also fitted and this works with the side blades on the front trim area to deflect air outwards. Inlets behind the front wheels help to reduce pressure in the wheel arches, too.

However, because of the added air pressure that hits the car’s wheel arches, the double-wishbone front axle has been designed with teardrop-shaped profiles in order to better cut through the air.

Inside, the steering wheel houses all manner of controls. The rear differential can be adjusted via a rotary dial and there’s a button for the drag reduction system too. A single button press can also reduce the two seven-inch displays to show only key information, allowing the driver to focus on the road ahead.

Many areas of the GT3 RS have been crafted from carbon fibre reinforced plastic, too, while its total kerb weight stands at 1,450kg. A Weissach package – fitted as an optional extra – can take these weight-saving measures further, with forged aluminium alloys saving 8kg compared with the standard wheels.

