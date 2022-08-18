What is the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS going up against?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What is the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS going up against?

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 10.31am
The new RS has arrived as an even more focused proposition to before
Porsche has just released its latest incarnation of the 911 GT3 RS, introducing a car that is sharper, quicker and more track-focused than ever. With a huge rear wing that now stands taller than the car’s roof and a host of aerodynamic features, the latest GT3 RS feels more serious than the model which came before it.

But what will the 911 GT3 RS be facing off against when it hits the road later this year? Let’s take a look.

Lamborghini Huracan STO

The Huracan STO is Lamborghini’s most focused Huracan model

Lamborghini’s Huracan STO is wild, outlandish and flamboyant – just as you’d want one of the Italian firm’s supercar’s to be. But it has also been made as light as possible while, just like the Porshe, it incorporates all manner of aerodynamic features.

Centred around a superb V10 engine, the Huracan STO might be one of a dying breed of large, naturally-aspirated supercars, but it’s definitely one to cherish while it’s here.

McLaren 765LT

The 765LT’s chassis is wonderfully balanced

McLaren’s LT range – which stands for ‘Longtail’ – pushes the firm’s usually strict approach to weight saving to the extreme. The 765LT is one McLaren’s most powerful additions to the Longtail line-up, with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine giving this car a huge amount of punch.

But it’s also supremely capable in the bends, with brilliantly judged hydraulic steering giving the 765LT an analogue, old-school feel.

Caterham 620R

Caterham
Punching well above its weight is the Caterham 620R. Often seen as something of a ‘supercar slayer’, the 620R uses a 2.0-litre engine but given that the whole car weighs just 620g, enables it to go from 0-60mph in under three seconds.

It’ll even hit a top speed of 145mph. But the real high point of the 620R is its cornering ability, which is some of the best in the business.

Ferrari 296 GTB

The 296 GT revives the V6 engine in a Ferrari

Ferrari has been on something of a new model offensive of late, but the 296 GTB – a new model designed to sit alongside the F8 Tributo – is a standout addition. It uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine, which brings 818bhp and enables a 0-60mph time of just under three seconds.

Thanks to a hybrid setup, the 296 GTB can also travel for up to 15 miles on electricity alone.

BMW M4 CSL

(BMW)

BMW revived the famous CSL nameplate recently to apply it to its latest generation of M4. Meaning ‘Competition, Sport, Lightweight’, the CSL badge was worn by one of the most iconic cars to come from BMW, the E46 M3 CSL.

This new model takes a similarly lightweight approach, with carbon fibre seats installed to lower overall mass, while reduced soundproofing takes this process one step further.

