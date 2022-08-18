On-street residential EV charging in need of ‘urgent’ boost, says AA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

On-street residential EV charging in need of ‘urgent’ boost, says AA

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 11.51am
The Liberal Democrats are calling for action to boost the number of electric vehicles on Scotland’s roads (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Liberal Democrats are calling for action to boost the number of electric vehicles on Scotland’s roads (Andrew Matthews/PA)

An urgent boost in the number of on-street chargers is being called for to avoid ‘huge blackholes’ in residential charging.

New data from the Department for Transport (DfT) shows that just 107 local authorities across the UK have successfully applied to the On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme, with only 2,869 chargepoints installed since the scheme was established in 2017.

According to government data, there are currently 398 local authorities in the UK, meaning that just over a quarter have successfully applied for the scheme.

The initiative gives civic bodies access to grants that can be put towards getting and installing chargepoints in residential areas.

Funding for an additional 9,543 chargers has been approved, with the aim for these to be installed over the coming years.

The AA says this means there are ‘huge blackholes’ across the country where drivers without off-street residential parking have to rely on public chargers or workplace charging.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “Drivers without dedicated off-street parking looking to switch to electric cars want to have the option of cheaper, affordable charging close to home rather than be reliant on the rapid network.

“The transition to electric needs to convince people that they can easily find a charge, but we need a mix of charging speeds to make life simple for everyone. But there are huge swathes of the country without any on-street charging and that needs to be rectified urgently.”

The scheme is available to all UK local authorities to fund up to 60 per cent of the capital costs of installing on-street chargers. It aims to ensure that drivers without access to off-street parking can still use reliable and affordable charging points. Up until April 1, the scheme had covered up to 75 per cent of the costs.

Cousens added: “Earlier this year, the government said it would need a minimum of 125,000 on-street chargepoints and acknowledged that the current progression in this area was too slow. Very little has changed in order to meet this target.

“So much focus has been placed on the rapid and ultra-rapid network, but many will be crying out for action closer to home. We are also concerned that rural areas could be left miles behind, as on-street charging is often considered to be just an urban problem.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The central canopy raises to give access to the driving seat
McLaren’s Solus GT is a limited-run track-only supercar
The Mistral is expected to become the world’s fastest roadster
Bugatti W16 Mistral takes aim at fastest roadster title
The projector can beam traffic sign information of either weather details
Ford trials new headlight technology that can project signs onto the road ahead
A new matt green colour has been added to the Meteor
Royal Enfield adds new colours to Meteor 350 range
Mechanic checking the underside of a car during an MOT in Dundee
5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife
The Zeekr 001 has set two new world records
Zeekr’s 001 breaks two Guinness World Records
The Geneva Motor Show is one of the most important dates in the automotive calendar
Geneva Motor Show axed for fourth year running as event moves to Qatar
Vehicles that can drive themselves on motorways could be on sale within the next year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Self-driving vehicles ‘on UK roads by 2025’ under new Government plans
The Venom F5 Roadster is expected to break 300mph
Hennessey’s Venom F5 Roadster is a 300mph drop-top
Polestar is establishing a new site at Bicester Heritage
Polestar to establish new UK head office and test drive hub

More from The Courier

Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Tesco Riverside in Dundee.
Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
0