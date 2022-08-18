Polestar to establish new UK head office and test drive hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Polestar to establish new UK head office and test drive hub

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 1.09pm
Polestar is establishing a new site at Bicester Heritage

Polestar looks set to create a new UK head office at Bicester Heritage later this year.

The headquarters, located within the Heritage Quarters at Bicester, will include operational staff to support the 8,000 Polestar customers currently in the UK. Sales, marketing, operations and communications will also operate out of the Bicester site.

Alongside this operational unit will be a new customer test drive hub. Here, potential owners will be able to meet with product experts before test driving a new Polestar model. Staff working here won’t work on a commission basis, either, with customers able to order their vehicles online in their own time. Both sites are expected to open this December.

Jonathan Goodman, Head of Polestar UK said: “Establishing a Polestar head office in the UK, demonstrates the importance of the UK market reflecting the rate of pure EV adoption. Bicester has an approach to automotive and future tech that really resonated with Polestar.

“As the first large-scale OEM to move to Bicester and as an enthusiast marque, we expect we will fit in well with the other fantastic brands already on site. We will be an open and welcoming head office and we look forward to seeing Bicester Heritage visitors, as well as existing and future Polestar customers too.”

Bicester Heritage is based on the former RAF Bicester site, which was added to Historic England’s ‘At Risk Register’ in 2008. However, since Bicester Heritage’s occupancy, over 95 per cent of the buildings have been restored or reused for modern business use.

Daniel Geoghegan, chief executive of Bicester Motion, said: “Polestar’s committed approach to sustainability and the future of electric vehicles is truly inspiring. We are looking forward to their unique ethos contributing to the success of Bicester Motion.”

