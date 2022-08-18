Polestar to establish new UK head office and test drive hub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Polestar looks set to create a new UK head office at Bicester Heritage later this year.

The headquarters, located within the Heritage Quarters at Bicester, will include operational staff to support the 8,000 Polestar customers currently in the UK. Sales, marketing, operations and communications will also operate out of the Bicester site.

Alongside this operational unit will be a new customer test drive hub. Here, potential owners will be able to meet with product experts before test driving a new Polestar model. Staff working here won’t work on a commission basis, either, with customers able to order their vehicles online in their own time. Both sites are expected to open this December.

Jonathan Goodman, Head of Polestar UK said: “Establishing a Polestar head office in the UK, demonstrates the importance of the UK market reflecting the rate of pure EV adoption. Bicester has an approach to automotive and future tech that really resonated with Polestar.

Car designers have a lot of tools at their disposal. Clay. Software. Bucks. Learn about the last one, and why plenty of them are needed, in the seventh episode of “From concept to car”, here: https://t.co/lo8WU8s6SU #PolestarCars #Precept #Polestar5 pic.twitter.com/7N3B6ctbv6 — Polestar (@PolestarCars) August 15, 2022

“As the first large-scale OEM to move to Bicester and as an enthusiast marque, we expect we will fit in well with the other fantastic brands already on site. We will be an open and welcoming head office and we look forward to seeing Bicester Heritage visitors, as well as existing and future Polestar customers too.”

Bicester Heritage is based on the former RAF Bicester site, which was added to Historic England’s ‘At Risk Register’ in 2008. However, since Bicester Heritage’s occupancy, over 95 per cent of the buildings have been restored or reused for modern business use.

Daniel Geoghegan, chief executive of Bicester Motion, said: “Polestar’s committed approach to sustainability and the future of electric vehicles is truly inspiring. We are looking forward to their unique ethos contributing to the success of Bicester Motion.”