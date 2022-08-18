Hennessey’s Venom F5 Roadster is a 300mph drop-top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hennessey’s Venom F5 Roadster is a 300mph drop-top

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 5.03pm
The Venom F5 Roadster is expected to break 300mph
The Venom F5 Roadster is expected to break 300mph

Hennessey has created a convertible version of its Venom F5 capable of reaching over 300mph.

Called the Venom F5 Roadster, it’s powered by the same 6.6-litre ‘Fury’ V8 engine producing 1,817bhp as the hard top variant. With power sent to the rear wheels through an automated single-clutch gearbox, the Venom F5 Roadster is expected to smash Hennessey’s current ‘fastest convertible’ record of 256.6mph, set by the Venom GT Spyder.

Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster
The interior is focused around the driver

Limited to just 30 examples – with each costing $3 million (£2.5m) – the Venom F5 Roadster uses a removable carbon fibre roof, which has been fully insulated and lined with Alcantara. Four quick-release bolts and a pair of high-strength latches are used to secure the roof, which weighs just eight kilograms, meaning it can be removed easily by a single person.

Owners can choose to store the roof either in a Merino wool travel bag or on a custom-made pedestal. Also made from carbon fibre, this pedestal was created by Hennessey’s in-house design team and mirrors themes used on the car.

John Hennessey, company founder, and CEO: “We created the Venom F5 to be the ultimate expression of a hypercar. The Roadster version takes the Coupe’s speed, exhilaration, and awe, plus a sprinkling of respect-inducing fear, to a new, truly visceral level that brings owners closer to the Venom F5’s extreme performance.

“Our 1,817 bhp ‘Fury’ engine screams behind the exposed cockpit, with its roar unobstructed by a roof – it is an unmatched automotive experience.”

The Venom F5 Roadster uses forged aluminium wheels that are then milled down to a perfect finish. Each wheel features seven pairs of spokes designed to mimic an elongated Hennessey ‘H’, while the brand’s name is milled into the face of each wheel.

