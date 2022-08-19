Zeekr’s 001 breaks two Guinness World Records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zeekr’s 001 breaks two Guinness World Records

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 11.11am
The Zeekr 001 has set two new world records
The Zeekr 001 has set two new world records

Chinese electric car brand Zeekr has broken two new Guinness World Records with its new 001.

Geely-owned Zeekr started delivering vehicles in China last year and plans a European roll-out of cars from 2023. The 01 is based on Geely’s Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA), which allows for multiple uses as well as different power outputs and electric ranges.

The Zeekr 001 is one of the latest cars to use this platform and is already putting it to good use by smashing some new Guinness records at an event in China.

The record for the fastest electric vehicle drift requires the vehicle to push beyond 160kmh (99.4mph), which the 001 exceeded by some margin as it achieved a top speed of 207.996kmh (128mph). Thanks to its twin electric motor setup, the 001 can deliver torque instantaneously to the front and rear wheels, enabling it to hold a high-speed drift.

Zeekr 001 sets new record
The 001 was challenged to perform high-speed drifts

The Zeekr 001 also set a new record for the fastest electric car slalom. It managed to weave through 50 equally spaced cones without knocking any down in just 49.05 seconds. Zeekr said that the 001’s four-wheel-drive setup helped with this particular challenge, with the power of the electric motors being equally balanced through the front and wheels in order to allow the car to weave around the cones without braking traction.

Both records were broken under the supervision of an adjudicator from Guinness World Records at the CATARC proving centre in China.

