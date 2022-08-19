Royal Enfield adds new colours to Meteor 350 range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Royal Enfield adds new colours to Meteor 350 range

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 12.39pm
A new matt green colour has been added to the Meteor
A new matt green colour has been added to the Meteor

Royal Enfield has bolstered the number of colourways available with its Meteor 350 with the introduction of three new shades.

Introduced two years ago, the Meteor 350 uses a new-rider-friendly 350cc engine with 20bhp, enabling a top speed of around 70mph. It comes with plenty of equipment as standard, too, including a Tripper navigation system that uses Google Maps which, when paired with the Enfield mobile app, provides clear and easy-to-read directions via a compact screen.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350
The blue shade gets contrasting yellow accents

Now, the cruiser bike has been given three new colourways available with its trio of specifications. The Fireball variant of the Meteor gains two new shades – Fireball Blue and Fireball Green – which join the existing red and yellow colours in the bike’s range. Fireball Matt Green gets matching side panel stickers and green rim tape for the wheels, while Fireball Blue bikes receive vivid yellow badging on the tank and matching side panel stickers. Prices for the Meteor 350 Fireball start from £3,879.

B. Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, said “The launch of the Meteor 350 marked a very important milestone in our journey. The introduction of an all-new cruiser motorcycle on an all-new, ground up engine platform was an important transition for the brand.

“Over the last two years, the Meteor 350 has set new benchmarks in the entry-level cruiser segment across global markets, while picking up awards and accolades along the way. The addition of new exciting colourways on the Meteor 350 make it a more compelling choice for our customers across the world.”

The top-tier Supernova model is now available in Supernova Red, joining blue and brown colourways. The Supernova commands a slight premium, coming in at £4,039. All prices are before on-the-road costs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The central canopy raises to give access to the driving seat
McLaren’s Solus GT is a limited-run track-only supercar
The Mistral is expected to become the world’s fastest roadster
Bugatti W16 Mistral takes aim at fastest roadster title
The projector can beam traffic sign information of either weather details
Ford trials new headlight technology that can project signs onto the road ahead
Mechanic checking the underside of a car during an MOT in Dundee
5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife
The Zeekr 001 has set two new world records
Zeekr’s 001 breaks two Guinness World Records
The Geneva Motor Show is one of the most important dates in the automotive calendar
Geneva Motor Show axed for fourth year running as event moves to Qatar
Vehicles that can drive themselves on motorways could be on sale within the next year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Self-driving vehicles ‘on UK roads by 2025’ under new Government plans
The Venom F5 Roadster is expected to break 300mph
Hennessey’s Venom F5 Roadster is a 300mph drop-top
Polestar is establishing a new site at Bicester Heritage
Polestar to establish new UK head office and test drive hub
The Liberal Democrats are calling for action to boost the number of electric vehicles on Scotland’s roads (Andrew Matthews/PA)
On-street residential EV charging in need of ‘urgent’ boost, says AA

More from The Courier

Stravaig Motorhome Rental is run by William Findlay and Sarah Fitzpatrick.
'We're pilots from Perthshire - now our campervan business is taking flight'
0
Celebrations after Eddie and Ann Bundy renewed their vows at Dalhousie day centre in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
OAPs Eddie and Ann say “I do” all over again in Brechin day care…
Crieff violinist Bríona Mannion is looking forward to studying in Switzerland.
Crieff violinist Briona to perform farewell shows in Strathearn towns before move to Switzerland
0
Are we heading for strikes from the NHS?
NHS pay row: What you need to know as the health service in Tayside…
0
Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0