Ford trials new headlight technology that can project signs onto the road ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ford trials new headlight technology that can project signs onto the road ahead

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 3.01pm
The projector can beam traffic sign information of either weather details
The projector can beam traffic sign information of either weather details

Ford is trialling a new headlight system that could help ensure that drivers are focused on the road ahead.

Though head-up displays have been a feature in modern cars for some time, Ford’s new technology looks to take this type of system one step further.

Ford Headlight Technology
Unlit roads can prove particularly dangerous for drivers

Rather than using a small screen or the windscreen to relay information, Ford’s new headlight technology actually projects directions, speed limits or weather information on the road ahead, allowing drivers to keep their eyesight fixed ahead of them.

According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, 40 per cent of collisions in the UK happen in darkness, despite fewer people being on the roads than during the day. This issue is only exacerbated by drivers taking their eyes away from the road, with only a short glance at an in-car screen resulting in several metres of ‘driving blind’. In the dark, this could result in a driver missing a key road signor bend in the road being missed.

Lars Junker, features and software, advanced driver assistance systems, Ford of Europe, said: “What started as playing around with a projector light and a blank wall could take lighting technologies to a whole new level. There’s the potential now to do so much more than simply illuminate the road ahead, to help reduce the stress involved in driving at night. The driver could get essential information without ever needing to take their eyes off the road.”

Projecting key information onto the road ahead could help drivers to stay focused on the road, or even project the image of a zebra crossing to help both driver and passenger see where they’re meant to be when the road markings are unclear or faded.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The central canopy raises to give access to the driving seat
McLaren’s Solus GT is a limited-run track-only supercar
The Mistral is expected to become the world’s fastest roadster
Bugatti W16 Mistral takes aim at fastest roadster title
A new matt green colour has been added to the Meteor
Royal Enfield adds new colours to Meteor 350 range
Mechanic checking the underside of a car during an MOT in Dundee
5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife
The Zeekr 001 has set two new world records
Zeekr’s 001 breaks two Guinness World Records
The Geneva Motor Show is one of the most important dates in the automotive calendar
Geneva Motor Show axed for fourth year running as event moves to Qatar
Vehicles that can drive themselves on motorways could be on sale within the next year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Self-driving vehicles ‘on UK roads by 2025’ under new Government plans
The Venom F5 Roadster is expected to break 300mph
Hennessey’s Venom F5 Roadster is a 300mph drop-top
Polestar is establishing a new site at Bicester Heritage
Polestar to establish new UK head office and test drive hub
The Liberal Democrats are calling for action to boost the number of electric vehicles on Scotland’s roads (Andrew Matthews/PA)
On-street residential EV charging in need of ‘urgent’ boost, says AA

More from The Courier

Stravaig Motorhome Rental is run by William Findlay and Sarah Fitzpatrick.
'We're pilots from Perthshire - now our campervan business is taking flight'
0
Celebrations after Eddie and Ann Bundy renewed their vows at Dalhousie day centre in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
OAPs Eddie and Ann say “I do” all over again in Brechin day care…
Crieff violinist Bríona Mannion is looking forward to studying in Switzerland.
Crieff violinist Briona to perform farewell shows in Strathearn towns before move to Switzerland
0
Are we heading for strikes from the NHS?
NHS pay row: What you need to know as the health service in Tayside…
0
Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0