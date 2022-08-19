McLaren’s Solus GT is a limited-run track-only supercar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

McLaren’s Solus GT is a limited-run track-only supercar

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 8.33pm
The central canopy raises to give access to the driving seat
The central canopy raises to give access to the driving seat

McLaren has revealed its Solus GT, a track-only supercar that has been limited to just 25 examples.

Unveiled during Monterey Car Week in California by McLaren’s new CEO Michael Leiters, the single-seater is a ‘realisation of a concept car from the screens of virtual racing’, as it brings to life a concept vehicle that featured in the Gran Turismo Sport video game.

Weighing less than 1,000kg means that the Solus is exceptionally light, yet it’s powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine with 829bhp and 650Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-60mph time of under 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 200mph. Extensive aerodynamic measures mean that the Solus can generate 1,200kg of downforce, too.

McLaren Solus GT (EMBARGO: 19/08/2022 20:30BST)
The steering wheel is similar to the ones in F1 cars

McLaren says that it is capable of setting the fastest lap times of any of its vehicles outside of single-seater racing cars and can deliver a driving experience near to that of a Formula 1 car.

Leiters said: “The McLaren Solus GT is the realisation of a radical McLaren concept vehicle originally created for the world of virtual racing. Engineered free of any restrictions from road or race regulations, but with the full spectrum of McLaren’s expertise to bring it to reality, it epitomises our pioneering spirit.”

The Solus GT has a number of standout features. One of its major components is a sliding canopy that gives access to the single seat. Each seat position is fixed, too, with the 25 Solus GT owners getting their own motorsport style ‘seat fitting’, though the pedal box is adjustable via a remote system.

McLaren Solus GT (EMBARGO: 19/08/2022 20:30BST)
The Solus is designed to offer an F1-like experience

The steering wheel takes inspiration from F1, too, with an integrated dash display and main controls housed on it. Through the wheel, drivers are able to look through the glass ‘bubble’ which incorporates an integrated halo-style protection bar. Mounted to this is a rear-view display, which relays an image generated by a wide-angle camera housed within the roll hoop.

As is the case with all modern McLarens, the Solus GT uses a carbon fibre monocoque as its basis, with the front and rear chassis structures also developed from the same lightweight material. For the first time in a McLaren, the engine is an integral part of the chassis, too.

McLaren is also offering a full racing driver experience to those who have purchased a Solus GT. It includes a seat moulded to the driver’s exact body shape, an FIA-homologated race suit with helmet and safety HANS device, as well as full driver development coaching.

