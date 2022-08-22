Bentley’s new Batur offers glimpse at firm’s new styling direction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Bentley’s new Batur offers glimpse at firm’s new styling direction

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 10.07am Updated: August 22 2022, 11.27am
The Batur is said to preview what future electric Bentleys could look like
The Batur is said to preview what future electric Bentleys could look like

Bentley’s new limited-run Batur has been launched, showcasing how the firm’s electric cars of the future could look.

The Mulliner-built model will be limited to just 18 examples, with each costing £1.65m excluding local taxes and options.

It arrives as the most powerful Bentley model yet, thanks to its 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine which produces 730bhp and 1,00Nm of torque. The Batur also incorporates Bentley’s ‘most advanced chassis ever’, with air suspension, electric anti-roll control, an electronic limited-slip differential and four-wheel-steering all included.

Adrian Hallmark, Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, said: “The Batur is a significant car for Bentley. Far more than the heir to the highly successful Bacalar, the Batur showcases the design direction that we’re taking in the future as we develop our range of BEVs. Andi Mindt and his team have reimagined the classic Bentley design cues into a stronger, bolder design that remains both elegant and graceful.

Bentley Batur
The interior is finished to a high standard

“Beneath the beautiful exterior lies the most powerful engine we’ve ever developed. Our W12 engine is easily the most successful twelve-cylinder automotive engine in history, and as it approaches its retirement to make way for future hybrids and BEVs, we want to mark its accomplishments.”

The exterior design of the Batur incorporates a traditionally long bonnet, yet the usual Bentley grille has been positioned lower and more upright while the headlights have been redesigned from usual Bentley models. At the rear, the lights sit on either side of a deployable spoiler.

Customers are able to choose from a variety of materials for the Batur’s interior, including leather sourced from Scotland or Dinamica, a suede-like alternative to leather. A new sustainable alternative to carbon fibre can also be used for the fascias inside the car. This natural fibre composite is comprised of a twill weave which is then given a satin lacquer.

There are a number of options for the car’s controls, too, with the classic organ stops for the ventilation available in 3D-printed 18-carat cold.

Bentley expects deliveries of the Batur to commence in the middle of 2023 after an ‘extensive development programme’.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

(PA)
Average car insurance premium rises by £51 year-on-year
Peugeot’s 3008 is available with a hybrid powertrain
Peugeot updates 3008 and 5008 with new trim levels
The V12 Vantage Roadster gains a specific damper tune
Aston Martin’s V12 Vantage Roadster takes drop-top performance to a new level
Boredom is the primary cause of children’s backseat tantrums, cited by 68% of parents (Alamy/PA)
Are we there yet? Maths expert creates formula to predict backseat tantrums
The central canopy raises to give access to the driving seat
McLaren’s Solus GT is a limited-run track-only supercar
The Mistral is expected to become the world’s fastest roadster
Bugatti W16 Mistral takes aim at fastest roadster title
The projector can beam traffic sign information of either weather details
Ford trials new headlight technology that can project signs onto the road ahead
A new matt green colour has been added to the Meteor
Royal Enfield adds new colours to Meteor 350 range
Mechanic checking the underside of a car during an MOT in Dundee
5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife
The Zeekr 001 has set two new world records
Zeekr’s 001 breaks two Guinness World Records

More from The Courier

Stewart has been handed a warning over her behaviour.
Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath
0
A 3D image shows what the Harris Academy extension could look like. Image: Holmes Miller.
Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved
0
Newtyle railway sheds
Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan
Bobby Reilly, who spent three decades working and volunteering at the YMCA.
Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart
1
Cammy MacPherson could be out for three months.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury
0
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters