Peugeot updates 3008 and 5008 with new trim levels

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 12.29pm
Peugeot's 3008 is available with a hybrid powertrain
Peugeot’s 3008 is available with a hybrid powertrain

Peugeot has brought a number of changes to its 3008 and 5008 models, bringing them in line with similar edits made to a series of other cars in the firm’s range.

Now, Active Premium+ and Allure Premium+ replace previously available Active Premium and Allure Premium specifications, while base-level Allure trim has been removed entirely.

Peugeot 5008
The larger 5008 has also received some changes

Active Premium+ models have received a number of upgrades in the move, including the fitment of a new ‘Aluminium Pack’ which adds door sills and pedals finished in the material. Also included on 3008 models are 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and aluminium roof rails.

Allure Premium+ models also get the Aluminium Pack, while the roof is upgraded to a contrast ‘black diamond’ finish.

Peugeot has also made the 3008’s hybrid powertrain available on the new Active Premium+ specification, which brings the hybrid’s entry price down. These hybrid models also get a number of features not included on equivalent petrol and diesel versions, including a 10-inch touchscreen, driver’s seat manual lumbar adjustment and a frameless rear view mirror.

Both 3008 and 5008 models are now only sold with an eight-speed automatic transmission, combined with either a 1.2-litre petrol or 1.5-litre diesel engine. This move comes after ‘growing customer demand’ for automatic gearboxes, which saw the majority of 3008 and 5008 customers in 2022 opting for automatic cars over those with a manual transmission.

The 3008 and 5008 can both be ordered either via Peugeot dealerships or through the firm’s Buy Online platform, which allows buyers to configure, finance and order their next vehicle online and even get a part-exchange valuation for their current car.

