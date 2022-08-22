Average car insurance premium rises by £51 year-on-year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Average car insurance premium rises by £51 year-on-year

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 1.31pm
(PA)
(PA)

The average car insurance premium has risen by £51 year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, according to new research.

Comparethemarket’s Premium Drivers research has found that the average annual motor premium now comes in at £704, compared with £653 in the same three-month period in 2021.

The increase makes it the most expensive quarterly average for insurance since the fourth quarter of 2020 when it stood at £724. Comparethemarket says that the rise in premiums comes as a result of increased costs for insurers, including the rising cost of used cars and higher repair prices.

The cheapest premium for the period April to June stands at £582 on average, though this is still considerably more than the £548 recorded for the same period last year. This ‘widening gap’ between the cheapest and average premiums means that larger savings are there for motorists to take advantage of, according to Comparethemarket, with buyers able to cut the cost of their premiums by switching insurers when their policy ends.

Julie Daniels, motor insurance expert at comparethemarket.com, said: “Drivers will be concerned that the cost of car insurance is rising when household finances are already under pressure from high fuel prices and the wider cost of living crisis. Our figures show the average premium has increased by £51 year-on-year due to the rising cost of repairing or replacing vehicles and higher value of second-hand cars.”

Younger drivers could see the benefit of the largest savings by switching insurance providers. In fact, the average premium for drivers aged between 17 and 24 stands at £1,247 – £135 more than in the same three months during 2021. However, shopping around when a policy comes up for renewal could save an average of £259.

The end of Covid-19 restrictions has also seen a real increase in traffic, pushing up the likelihood of accidents and, as a result, driving up the number of claims.

Daniels added: “Drivers looking to cut the cost of car insurance should consider shopping around for a cheaper deal when their policy comes up for renewal. Motorists could save an average of £122 by switching insurers. As car insurance for young drivers is so expensive, it is a particularly good idea for these motorists to shop around. This could typically save young drivers more than £250.”

