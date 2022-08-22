Koenigsegg celebrates 20th anniversary with CC850

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Koenigsegg celebrates 20th anniversary with CC850

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 4.37pm
The Koenigsegg CC850 mirrors the look of the original CC8S
The Koenigsegg CC850 mirrors the look of the original CC8S

Koenigsegg has created a ‘reimagined’ version of its first production car as a celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Called the CC850, it’s a fresh take on Koenigsegg’s CC8S. While the exterior might be quite similar to that of the original, the CC850’s underpinnings and powertrain have been substantially modernised.

Koenigsegg CC850
A turbocharged V8 engine powers the Koenigsegg CC850

It’s powered by a 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine capable of delivering up to 1,366bhp and 1,385Nm of torque. With a kerb weight of just 1,385kg, the CC850 has the same 1:1 power-to-weight ratio as Koenigsegg’s ONE:1 model.

A unique feature of the CC850 is the Engage Shift System (ESS). It allows for different gear ratios depending on the selected driving model, but can also switch between a six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic transmission. It means that drivers can choose between the involvement of changing gears themselves or allowing the vehicle to shift for them. The Swedish flag sits atop the manual shifter, just as it did in the CC8S.

Koenigsegg CC850
Telephone dial-style alloys sit on all four corners

“The CC850 is a homage to the single most meaningful car in Koenigsegg history,” said Christian von Koenigsegg. “The CC8S put us on the map and made us successful and celebrating 20 years of production, alongside my 50th birthday, felt like the right time to reveal the CC850 to appreciate our roots.”

The CC850 features telephone dial-style wheels and triple tail lights, all of which found their place on some of Koenigsegg’s earliest models. Inside, there’s a minimalist design with a simple round steering wheel and an open-gate gear shifter which is exposed to show the mechanical components underneath.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

(PA)
Average car insurance premium rises by £51 year-on-year
Peugeot’s 3008 is available with a hybrid powertrain
Peugeot updates 3008 and 5008 with new trim levels
The Batur is said to preview what future electric Bentleys could look like
Bentley’s new Batur offers glimpse at firm’s new styling direction
The V12 Vantage Roadster gains a specific damper tune
Aston Martin’s V12 Vantage Roadster takes drop-top performance to a new level
Boredom is the primary cause of children’s backseat tantrums, cited by 68% of parents (Alamy/PA)
Are we there yet? Maths expert creates formula to predict backseat tantrums
The central canopy raises to give access to the driving seat
McLaren’s Solus GT is a limited-run track-only supercar
The Mistral is expected to become the world’s fastest roadster
Bugatti W16 Mistral takes aim at fastest roadster title
The projector can beam traffic sign information of either weather details
Ford trials new headlight technology that can project signs onto the road ahead
A new matt green colour has been added to the Meteor
Royal Enfield adds new colours to Meteor 350 range
Mechanic checking the underside of a car during an MOT in Dundee
5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife

More from The Courier

People are being told to not swim on Broughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
0
Rebecca Sivyer with her daughter Millie.
Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's…
0
The Lundin Links Hotel was destroyed by the fire.
Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire
0
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers
0
Jamie Low with partner Ally Ramsay and children Connor and Courtney in their younger years.
Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her
0
The Skyaxe kickboxing club at Barnsley for the WKO Championships.
Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success…
0