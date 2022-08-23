Skoda’s Vision 7S sketches preview look of upcoming seven-seater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Skoda’s Vision 7S sketches preview look of upcoming seven-seater

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 12.27pm
The concept features a new take on Skoda’s design
The concept features a new take on Skoda’s design

Skoda has released a series of sketches depicting the exterior design of a potential new model in its range.

The concept – called Vision 7S – showcases a new look for the Czech brand’s cars, with a sharply designed front end incorporating headlights which have been positioned out to the edge of the vehicle and arranged in two rows, with one above the other. Above these two light units is a LED light bar, which helps the whole light area to form a ‘T’ shape.

Skoda Vision 4S
A small rear spoiler has been included on the concept

Underneath is a chunky front bumper that incorporates seven vertically mounted air inlets, with the central one finished in a contrasting orange colour. The lower apron area is also equipped with an aluminium guard to help give the concept a chunkier, more go-anywhere look.

The heavily raked roofline sits atop a large section of glass before moving back to a sharply cut-off rear section. There’s a compact rear spoiler, while contrast Skoda badging has been fitted to the top of the boot section. Mirroring the front of the car, there are several vertically mounted trim pieces with a central orange-coloured one.

Skoda concept
The concept showcases three rows of seats

The large wheels have been aerodynamically shaped, too, to help cut through the air more easily.

Back in July, Skoda revealed a look at the interior of the Vision 7S. With seven individual seats, it incorporates a lot of passenger space and also has a long central tunnel with an integrated child seat. With three individual rows, Skoda has said that the Vision 7S will also incorporate a number of its famous ‘Simply Clever’ features, as well as a series of sustainable materials.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

Polestar has just signed a new agreement with electric boat firm Candela
Polestar to supply batteries to Swedish electric boat company
The EQS feels superbly composed on the road
First Drive: Is the Mercedes EQS a luxury car for the electric age?
An amber traffic warning has been issued for this weekend as an estimated 15 million bank holiday leisure trips are planned (Yui Mok/PA)
Amber traffic warning for bank holiday getaway
The Koenigsegg CC850 mirrors the look of the original CC8S
Koenigsegg celebrates 20th anniversary with CC850
(PA)
Average car insurance premium rises by £51 year-on-year
Peugeot’s 3008 is available with a hybrid powertrain
Peugeot updates 3008 and 5008 with new trim levels
The Batur is said to preview what future electric Bentleys could look like
Bentley’s new Batur offers glimpse at firm’s new styling direction
The V12 Vantage Roadster gains a specific damper tune
Aston Martin’s V12 Vantage Roadster takes drop-top performance to a new level
Boredom is the primary cause of children’s backseat tantrums, cited by 68% of parents (Alamy/PA)
Are we there yet? Maths expert creates formula to predict backseat tantrums
The central canopy raises to give access to the driving seat
McLaren’s Solus GT is a limited-run track-only supercar

More from The Courier

Pitkerro Care Centre.
Watchdog finds Dundee care home 'failed to value residents' dignity'
0
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
The numbers behind Dunfermline's perfect defensive record to kick off League 1 season
0
John Kydd, partner at Gilson Gray LLP.
Tayside period dignity officer row: Employment law experts deliver verdict on recruitment process
1
John Steele
Drunken Fife 'cannibal' threatened to eat cop's child and send her to the Taliban
The Otherlands Frissonia stage at Scone Palace in Perth.
Otherlands to return in 2023 after success of new Perth festival
0
The car burnt out in a Rosyth garden.
Car bursts into flames after crashing into Rosyth house
1