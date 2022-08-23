Renault’s Hippie Caviar Motel is an electric 5-star stay on wheels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Renault’s Hippie Caviar Motel is an electric 5-star stay on wheels

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 4.55pm
The Hippie Caviar Motel has been designed around the electric Kangoo
The Hippie Caviar Motel has been designed around the electric Kangoo

Renault has brought its Hippie Caviar Motel concept into the real world, having teased drawings of the idea last year.

Based around the new Kangoo E-Tech Electric, the Hippie Caviar Motel is a converted van designed to offer an experience similar to that of a 5-star hotel. A shelter for ‘adventure and sports enthusiasts’, it incorporates many smart storage areas designed to house equipment.

Renault Hippie Caviar Motel
The rack can be used to store skis

The roof features a rack that can hold skis, while a large panoramic roof can be used to view the stars while laying down in the single bed that folds down from the rear bench of the vehicle.

The new show car has been designed to showcase some of Renault’s latest low-emissions manufacturing techniques, including shelves and floors which are crafted from recycled tyres and cork.

Since it’s based on the latest Kangoo E-Tech Electric, the Hippie Caviar Motel can deliver up to 177 miles of range, while 106 miles of charge can be added in as little as 30 minutes. It’s likely that the show car will also benefit from the same technology and equipment equipped on the Kangoo, including climate control and heated front seats, alongside an eight-inch touchscreen with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Renault will be presenting the Hippie Caviar Motel at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover on September 19. The show incorporates some of the latest releases from the world of buses, trucks and vans. Renault has yet to confirm whether or not the Hippie Caviar Motel will enter production.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

(PA)
Rising cost of low-end electric cars ‘could put them out of reach’
Thirty-one people were arrested after demonstrators blocked petrol stations and sabotaged fuel pumps at four M25 service stations on Wednesday morning (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Dozens arrested after M25 fuel pumps damaged
(Hyundai)
We want to see self-charging EVs when we’re older, say children
The Corolla gets more powerful hybrid powertrains as part of this update. (Toyota)
Updated Toyota Corolla now available to order
The Hippie Caviar Motel has been designed around the electric Kangoo
Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads
0
The car dealership said it would pay back £1.5 million of business rates relief to the Government (Peter Byrne/PA)
Used car prices rise 27% at Lookers and queues for new cars grow
An electric vehicle charging point. The Government hopes to roll out 1,000 more chargers with £20m of funding (Andrew Milligan/PA)
1,000 new EV chargers to be built across England in £20m scheme
(PA)
Banned Toyota ad ‘condoned and encouraged’ irresponsible driving
Many pet owners take their dogs out at least once a week in the car
Brits spend £4,000 a year on their dogs but many forget to keep them…
The concept features a new take on Skoda’s design
Skoda’s Vision 7S sketches preview look of upcoming seven-seater

More from The Courier

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
0
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0
missing man Michael Meehan
Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport
0
Sophy Mitchell has died aged 31.
'My love for her will never be repeated': Husband's tribute as Dundee woman Sophy…
1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Theft Picture shows; Janice Murphy. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 24/08/2022
Dundee carer snatched 83-year-old's bank card and withdrew £200