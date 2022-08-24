Updated Toyota Corolla now available to order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Updated Toyota Corolla now available to order

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 11.43am
The Corolla gets more powerful hybrid powertrains as part of this update. (Toyota)
The Corolla gets more powerful hybrid powertrains as part of this update. (Toyota)

Toyota has announced that its updated Corolla is now available to order, with prices starting from £29,610.

The latest generation of the British-built Corolla arrived in 2019, with Toyota now updating the model to keep it competitive. Still offered with a choice of 1.8- and 2.0-litre hybrid powertrains, these have been revised to offer greater power and performance.

The 1.8-litre version’s power has increased from 120bhp to 138bhp, with the 0-60mph time being cut by 1.7 seconds – now taking nine seconds. Meanwhile, the range-topping 2.0-litre setup has increased in power from 181bhp to 193bhp, with its 7.3-second 0-60mph time being half a second quicker than before.

Inside, the Corolla gets a new 10.5-inch touchscreen offering a raft of new connected services, including remote access using the ‘myT’ app and a new voice control service. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is another addition to the Corolla line-up, too.

Styling changes include a redesigned grille pattern and new alloy wheel designs, while the interior aims to move upmarket with new colour ‘themes’ providing a more premium finish than its predecessor.

Prices for the Corolla kick off from £29,610 for the five-door hatchback, and £30,945 for the Touring Sports estate model. Standard equipment includes the aforementioned touchscreen and digital dial display, along with keyless entry, front and rear parking sensors plus a wireless phone charger. Prices rise to £36,260 for the top-spec Excel version in estate form.

A large new 10.5-inch touchscreen is included across the Corolla range. (Toyota)

The new Toyota Corolla is now available to order at the firm’s dealer network, with online ordering starting on September 1.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

(PA)
Rising cost of low-end electric cars ‘could put them out of reach’
Thirty-one people were arrested after demonstrators blocked petrol stations and sabotaged fuel pumps at four M25 service stations on Wednesday morning (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Dozens arrested after M25 fuel pumps damaged
(Hyundai)
We want to see self-charging EVs when we’re older, say children
The Corolla gets more powerful hybrid powertrains as part of this update. (Toyota)
Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads
0
The car dealership said it would pay back £1.5 million of business rates relief to the Government (Peter Byrne/PA)
Used car prices rise 27% at Lookers and queues for new cars grow
An electric vehicle charging point. The Government hopes to roll out 1,000 more chargers with £20m of funding (Andrew Milligan/PA)
1,000 new EV chargers to be built across England in £20m scheme
(PA)
Banned Toyota ad ‘condoned and encouraged’ irresponsible driving
Many pet owners take their dogs out at least once a week in the car
Brits spend £4,000 a year on their dogs but many forget to keep them…
The Hippie Caviar Motel has been designed around the electric Kangoo
Renault’s Hippie Caviar Motel is an electric 5-star stay on wheels
The concept features a new take on Skoda’s design
Skoda’s Vision 7S sketches preview look of upcoming seven-seater

More from The Courier

Finland PM Sanna Marin
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn't politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn't…
0
The Corolla gets more powerful hybrid powertrains as part of this update. (Toyota)
What it's like to get a smear test - and how it protects against…
Male role models can make all the difference.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: It's up to us men to steer our boys out of harm's…
0
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
0
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0