We want to see self-charging EVs when we’re older, say children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

We want to see self-charging EVs when we’re older, say children

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 1.15pm
(Hyundai)
(Hyundai)

Electric cars that can charge themselves are the automotive invention that children most want to see in the future, according to a new study.

A poll of 1,000 six to 10-year-olds found that 72 per cent wanted to see self-charging EVs in the future, with 51 per cent wanting flying cars as well. At the more extreme end of the spectrum, 17 per cent wanted to travel to space via public transport. When asked about other inventions they’d like to see, a flying school bus was also mentioned.

Of the Generation Alpha children surveyed (a term coined for those born from 2010 onwards in a ‘fully digital’ world), 65 per cent said they believed technology could help to make the world a better place. Hyundai also asked 2,000 adults for their thoughts, but only 51 per cent of grown-ups said they believed that technology was able to fulfil that role.

(Hyundai)

Adults were, however, excited about inventions such as flying and autonomous cars, while renewables and AI (artificial intelligence) were also listed.

Hyundai says it carried out the survey to ‘understand how adults and children perceive mobility solutions such as electric cars and flying taxis’, with the South Korean firm increasingly seeing itself as a technology company – rather than one just known for selling cars.

Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “It’s clear from our research that society is eager to embrace technology on a range of levels such as helping efforts to clean up the environment and offer clean mobility solutions, ultimately driving progress in the way we travel.

“Many of us are also intrigued by the potential capacities of robotics, and how this will determine the future of technology.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

(PA)
Rising cost of low-end electric cars ‘could put them out of reach’
Thirty-one people were arrested after demonstrators blocked petrol stations and sabotaged fuel pumps at four M25 service stations on Wednesday morning (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Dozens arrested after M25 fuel pumps damaged
The Corolla gets more powerful hybrid powertrains as part of this update. (Toyota)
Updated Toyota Corolla now available to order
(Hyundai)
Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads
0
The car dealership said it would pay back £1.5 million of business rates relief to the Government (Peter Byrne/PA)
Used car prices rise 27% at Lookers and queues for new cars grow
An electric vehicle charging point. The Government hopes to roll out 1,000 more chargers with £20m of funding (Andrew Milligan/PA)
1,000 new EV chargers to be built across England in £20m scheme
(PA)
Banned Toyota ad ‘condoned and encouraged’ irresponsible driving
Many pet owners take their dogs out at least once a week in the car
Brits spend £4,000 a year on their dogs but many forget to keep them…
The Hippie Caviar Motel has been designed around the electric Kangoo
Renault’s Hippie Caviar Motel is an electric 5-star stay on wheels
The concept features a new take on Skoda’s design
Skoda’s Vision 7S sketches preview look of upcoming seven-seater

More from The Courier

Finland PM Sanna Marin
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn't politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn't…
0
(Hyundai)
What it's like to get a smear test - and how it protects against…
Male role models can make all the difference.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: It's up to us men to steer our boys out of harm's…
0
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
0
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0