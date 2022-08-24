We want to see self-charging EVs when we’re older, say children

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Electric cars that can charge themselves are the automotive invention that children most want to see in the future, according to a new study.

A poll of 1,000 six to 10-year-olds found that 72 per cent wanted to see self-charging EVs in the future, with 51 per cent wanting flying cars as well. At the more extreme end of the spectrum, 17 per cent wanted to travel to space via public transport. When asked about other inventions they’d like to see, a flying school bus was also mentioned.

Of the Generation Alpha children surveyed (a term coined for those born from 2010 onwards in a ‘fully digital’ world), 65 per cent said they believed technology could help to make the world a better place. Hyundai also asked 2,000 adults for their thoughts, but only 51 per cent of grown-ups said they believed that technology was able to fulfil that role.

(Hyundai)

Adults were, however, excited about inventions such as flying and autonomous cars, while renewables and AI (artificial intelligence) were also listed.

Hyundai says it carried out the survey to ‘understand how adults and children perceive mobility solutions such as electric cars and flying taxis’, with the South Korean firm increasingly seeing itself as a technology company – rather than one just known for selling cars.

Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “It’s clear from our research that society is eager to embrace technology on a range of levels such as helping efforts to clean up the environment and offer clean mobility solutions, ultimately driving progress in the way we travel.

What makes technology great? Our latest study explores how adults and Generation Alpha perceive technology. Check out how people react as we take a glimpse into the future. It also features a special guest.🤖https://t.co/xKoCaq0FIU pic.twitter.com/a3eAgjrLgz — Hyundai Motor UK Press Office (@Hyundai_UK_PR) August 24, 2022

“Many of us are also intrigued by the potential capacities of robotics, and how this will determine the future of technology.”