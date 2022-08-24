Rising cost of low-end electric cars ‘could put them out of reach’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Rising cost of low-end electric cars ‘could put them out of reach’

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 2.51pm
(PA)
(PA)

Fears have been raised that the increasing cost of EVs at the lower end of the spectrum is pricing many people out of making the switch to electric.

This time last year, electric cars costing under £35,000 still qualified for a £2,500 grant, with the cash support being cut to £1,500 in December, while also limiting the price threshold to £32,500. However, this was scrapped completely in June, with the government focusing its attention and funding on charging points instead.

Combined with inflation, it has meant some EVs have increased significantly in price.

The Honda e has increased in price by 30 per cent in the last year. (Honda)

According to EV website Electrifying.com, the Honda e is the ‘lower-end’ model that’s increased the most in price, with a version now 30 per cent more expensive than it was a year ago – now costing £36,920.

The website says that other car firms have been ‘hiding’ price increases by revising trim levels and removing incentivised finance packages.

It’s worried that EVs may become impossible to buy for a lot of people who are seriously considering getting an electric car.

Founder and CEO of Electrifying.com Ginny Buckley said: “Electric car buyers are facing a reality where they need to find several thousand pounds more to get their chosen new car.

“Add to this the fact that drivers are having to wait up to 14 months to get behind the wheel, and we can see that electric cars could start to become out of reach for many hard-working families.

“The grant made a big difference to many people, which is why I would like to see an interest-free car loan made available – similar to that available in Scotland – which could be used against the purchase of a new or used electric vehicle.”

More expensive EVs have also increased significantly in price, with Ford’s Mustang Mach-E rising by £8,700 since March, with the cheapest new model now costing £50,030.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

Thirty-one people were arrested after demonstrators blocked petrol stations and sabotaged fuel pumps at four M25 service stations on Wednesday morning (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Dozens arrested after M25 fuel pumps damaged
(Hyundai)
We want to see self-charging EVs when we’re older, say children
The Corolla gets more powerful hybrid powertrains as part of this update. (Toyota)
Updated Toyota Corolla now available to order
(PA)
Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads
0
The car dealership said it would pay back £1.5 million of business rates relief to the Government (Peter Byrne/PA)
Used car prices rise 27% at Lookers and queues for new cars grow
An electric vehicle charging point. The Government hopes to roll out 1,000 more chargers with £20m of funding (Andrew Milligan/PA)
1,000 new EV chargers to be built across England in £20m scheme
(PA)
Banned Toyota ad ‘condoned and encouraged’ irresponsible driving
Many pet owners take their dogs out at least once a week in the car
Brits spend £4,000 a year on their dogs but many forget to keep them…
The Hippie Caviar Motel has been designed around the electric Kangoo
Renault’s Hippie Caviar Motel is an electric 5-star stay on wheels
The concept features a new take on Skoda’s design
Skoda’s Vision 7S sketches preview look of upcoming seven-seater

More from The Courier

Finland PM Sanna Marin
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn't politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn't…
0
(PA)
What it's like to get a smear test - and how it protects against…
Male role models can make all the difference.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: It's up to us men to steer our boys out of harm's…
0
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
0
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0