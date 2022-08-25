The used cars that have dropped the most in value in the last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The used cars that have dropped the most in value in the last year

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 12.03pm Updated: August 25 2022, 12.37pm
(BMW)
(BMW)

Used car prices have risen dramatically over the past couple of years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Because of parts shortages for new cars, many models face lengthy waiting lists – often upwards of a year. Consumers have therefore turned to the used market instead, driving up prices in the process – some even found that their cars became worth thousands more than they paid for them.

Data from online classified site CarGurus found that used car prices are up 12.9 per cent compared with July 2021. However, not all cars are rising in value, with the firm revealing the 10 used cars that have depreciated the most over the past 12 months.

1.  BMW 2 Series (2019)

(BMW)

You might expect BMWs to be a safe bet against steep depreciation, but a 2019 version of the firm’s 2 Series was the car that lost the most value during the past 12 months. Values have dropped 18.4 per cent from £27,532 to £22,548.

2. Hyundai Kona (2020)

Kona Hybrid Dynamic
(Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Kona has become a popular crossover choice, thanks to its mix of powertrains, with hybrid and electric models offered. Despite that, though, prices for the 2020 model have dropped significantly in the past 12 months, going from £26,104 in July 2021 to £21,608 last month – a 17.2 per cent reduction.

3. Volkswagen Golf (2019)

(Volkswagen)

The Volkswagen Golf remains one of the most popular used cars on the market, but 2019 versions have dropped in price steeply over the past year. In July 2021, they had an average list price of £23,272, but this dropped to £19,393 last month – representing a 16.7 per cent decline.

4. Peugeot 3008 (2020)

Peugeot 3008
(Peugeot)

The current Peugeot 3008 was a real turning-point for the French firm as it headed further upmarket. However, it doesn’t mean this family SUV has fought off depreciation, with prices for a 2020 car falling by 15.4 per cent in the past 12 months from £29,037 to £24,577.

5. BMW 5 Series (2019)

(BMW)

BMW’s 5 Series remains one of the most desirable executive cars around, but 2019 versions have noticeably dropped in value in the past 12 months – likely because this was the last year of pre-facelift models of the current generation. An average 5 Series list price was 15.1 per cent down on 2021 – from £36,163 to £30,717.

6. Renault Captur (2021)

Renault Captur
(Renault)

The latest Renault Captur has proved to be a popular choice in the crossover market, and is known for its style and spaciousness. But prices for a 2021 model have fallen by 14.7 per cent since July last year, with a current average list price of £19,110 compared with £22,416 in July 2021.

7. Jaguar F-Pace (2019)

Jaguar F-Pace
(Jaguar)

The F-Pace has been a big hit for Jaguar as its first SUV, and it remains a desirable premium model, although 2019 versions are good value now, thanks to a 13.4 per cent drop in value over the past year. An average list price for an F-Pace of that year is now £36,410, compared with £42,051. That’s a £5,641 price reduction – the most of any model on this list.

8. Land Rover Discovery Sport (2015)

(Land Rover)

Land Rover is one of the firms facing some of the longest new car waiting lists, with customers reportedly being kept hanging around for 18 months for a new factory-ordered model. It’s really driven up prices for used examples, but that might be slowing, with a 2015-registered Discovery Sport going from an average list price of £22,336 in 2021 to £19,422 in 2022 – a 13 per cent reduction.

9. Honda HR-V (2019)

(Honda)

With a new-generation Honda HR-V hitting the road at the end of last year, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that previous models have fallen in value, with a 2019 version now having an average list price on CarGurus of £19,263. Compared with 2021 when they were worth £22,073, that’s a 12.7 per cent fall in value.

10. BMW X1 (2016)

(BMW)

It’s a third BMW model rounding off the top 10, with a 2016-registered version of the X1 (the brand’s smallest SUV) falling in price by 12.6 per cent over the past year – from £20,405 in July 2021 to £17,829 last month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

(Kia)
Electric Kia EV9 undergoes final testing ahead of 2023 debut
The Cupra Born charging at a Ionity unit. (PA)
Long-term report: Longer trips prove no match for our Cupra Born
Rolls-Royce’s Phantom Series II will be on show at Salon Privé. (Rolls-Royce)
Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II to make UK debut at Salon Privé
(LEVC)
UK commercial vehicle production increases by 44 per cent in July
UK car production has risen for three consecutive months year-on-year, leading to hopes that component shortages are easing (Peter Byrne/PA)
UK car production rises for third consecutive month
(PA)
Rising cost of low-end electric cars ‘could put them out of reach’
Thirty-one people were arrested after demonstrators blocked petrol stations and sabotaged fuel pumps at four M25 service stations on Wednesday morning (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Dozens arrested after M25 fuel pumps damaged
(Hyundai)
We want to see self-charging EVs when we’re older, say children
The Corolla gets more powerful hybrid powertrains as part of this update. (Toyota)
Updated Toyota Corolla now available to order
(BMW)
Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads
0

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a…
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0