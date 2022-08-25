UK commercial vehicle production increases by 44 per cent in July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK commercial vehicle production increases by 44 per cent in July

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 2.19pm
(LEVC)
(LEVC)

The number of commercial vehicles produced in the UK continues to rise, with the industry rising by 43.9 per cent in July.

According to data released today from automotive trade association the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), 8,097 commercial vehicles were produced in the UK in July, across vans, trucks, coaches and taxis.

With production up 43.9 per cent for the month year-on-year, it’s the best July figure since 2016, and represents 11 consecutive months of growth.

Year-to-date (up to July), 58,693 new commercial vehicles have been manufactured in the UK – a 46.9 per cent increase on the same figure in 2021, while it’s also 15.6 per cent up on the five-year pre-pandemic average, says the SMMT.

Exports are also up year-on-year, with 58.6 per cent of new commercial vehicles produced in the UK so far this year being shipped overseas, compared to 49.7 per cent in the same period in 2021.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “The commercial vehicle sector continues to provide a shining example of successful UK automotive manufacturing with the best year to date performance since 2012. This is testament to the quality of commercial vehicles made in Britain, which are in high demand at home and abroad.

Despite the improvements, the SMMT is warning that “urgent action” is needed to help bring down energy costs for manufacturers.

Hawes added: “The continued success of this export-led sector is not guaranteed, amid some of the toughest economic conditions in living memory. Urgent action is needed to bring down the high energy costs faced by automotive factories if their competitiveness is to be sustained.”

