UK commercial vehicle production increases by 44 per cent in July

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of commercial vehicles produced in the UK continues to rise, with the industry rising by 43.9 per cent in July.

According to data released today from automotive trade association the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), 8,097 commercial vehicles were produced in the UK in July, across vans, trucks, coaches and taxis.

With production up 43.9 per cent for the month year-on-year, it’s the best July figure since 2016, and represents 11 consecutive months of growth.

Commercial vehicle output continues growth with best July for six years 🚚CV production rises 43.9% to 8,097 units📈Overseas demand increases by 34.2%, home production grows by 58.5%⬆️up 46.9% since January, at 58,693, the best year to date since 2012https://t.co/OrPnpv9gDj pic.twitter.com/Pci2VpyTTA — SMMT (@SMMT) August 25, 2022

Year-to-date (up to July), 58,693 new commercial vehicles have been manufactured in the UK – a 46.9 per cent increase on the same figure in 2021, while it’s also 15.6 per cent up on the five-year pre-pandemic average, says the SMMT.

Exports are also up year-on-year, with 58.6 per cent of new commercial vehicles produced in the UK so far this year being shipped overseas, compared to 49.7 per cent in the same period in 2021.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “The commercial vehicle sector continues to provide a shining example of successful UK automotive manufacturing with the best year to date performance since 2012. This is testament to the quality of commercial vehicles made in Britain, which are in high demand at home and abroad.

Despite the improvements, the SMMT is warning that “urgent action” is needed to help bring down energy costs for manufacturers.

Hawes added: “The continued success of this export-led sector is not guaranteed, amid some of the toughest economic conditions in living memory. Urgent action is needed to bring down the high energy costs faced by automotive factories if their competitiveness is to be sustained.”