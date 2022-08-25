Long-term report: Longer trips prove no match for our Cupra Born

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long-term report: Longer trips prove no match for our Cupra Born

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 4.11pm
The Cupra Born charging at a Ionity unit. (PA)
The Cupra Born charging at a Ionity unit. (PA)

Although electric cars are really gaining momentum, there are still plenty of people who remain unsure about them.

Top of the concerns about EVs is often range, and it’s true: if you’re driving up and down the country every day, they might not be the most convenient. But how many people really do more than 100 miles on a daily basis? We’d hazard a guess not many, at least considering the average annual distance a car drives a year is 7,400 miles – which works out at only 20 miles per day.

My first month with the Cupra Born was predominantly spent pottering about locally, allowing me to get used to this EV, but certainly not challenging its claimed range of up to 260 miles or even getting close.

The Born has largely been used for smaller trips up until now. (PA)

However, a few trips recently have allowed me to see what the Born is like on longer distances, and it’s safe to say I’m impressed.

A recent jaunt from home, near Scarborough in North Yorkshire, to central London – a round trip of about 450 miles – was the ultimate test. Every other time I’ve driven an EV, I’ve methodically planned where and when I want to stop, but with the infrastructure improving, I wanted this trip to be a bit more ad hoc, hence not looking beforehand at where the chargers were.

Cupra claims up to 260 miles of range, but as with most EVs this isn’t really achievable at motorway speeds, with the Born averaging 3.7 miles per kWh, giving it a real-world range of about 215 miles from its 58kWh battery.

The Born has been averaging 3.7 miles per kWh. (PA)

While it could probably do this trip with only a 10-minute stop if in a rush, I need a toilet stop well ahead of that, so I find myself stopping every couple of hours anyway. Particularly when needing to check the laptop and do a bit of work here and there, half an hour spent charging really doesn’t matter, and you find yourself charging for longer than you need to anyway.

It helps that the UK’s motorway service station chargers have drastically improved. Largely operated by a company called Gridserve, they’re drastically more reliable than the Ecotricity network they replaced and are quick and reliable – and usefully offer contactless payment.

The particular services I charged at (Trowell southbound, just off the M1 near Nottingham) only had two chargers though, and while thankfully there was a spare space when I got there, it’s clear that two chargers serving the volume of traffic using the neighbouring motorway won’t cut it soon. But that’s a rant for another day.

I also returned to the car to see a Volkswagen ID.3 charging next to me – the very car the Born is based on. It’s the first time I’ve seen the two cars together, and I couldn’t believe how bland the ID.3 looked in comparison. It’s certainly not an ugly car in isolation, but compared with the Cupra’s more aggressive front end, copper accents and distinctive alloy wheels, it almost looks like a white-goods item.

The rest of the journey all went smoothly, with the Born happy to sit at 70mph, while the adaptive cruise control was one of the best I’ve tried to date – it thankfully didn’t have the jerkiness that my previous Cupra Formentor had to it, either.

When I got to the capital, almost by pure chance there was a network of Source London chargers almost outside my friend’s flat where I was staying. It’s a lesson in how to do on-street charging, with dedicated bays for EVs to plug into, and they appear to be absolutely everywhere around the capital, too. The only gripe with Source London (if you’re a visitor or don’t charge regularly) is that the chargers require you to set up an account, and the app/website is a pain to use. If they were contactless, it would be so much easier.

The Born charged overnight, and returned to a full battery next morning. (PA)

Left overnight to charge, I returned the next morning to a fully charged battery – allowing me to set off home with confidence. On the way home, only a single short stop was needed to charge, and having never used one before, I thought I’d try an Ionity charger. It’s a company co-funded by a range of manufacturers, with an ultra-fast network of chargers across Europe. Only a 20-minute stop was needed here to replenish the Born’s batteries and off we were again on the journey home.

The final cost of charging for the journey came in at £55.63 – really not bad for 450 miles, and that’s predominantly using the most expensive chargers around.

It emphasised the fact to me that you don’t always need to opt for the EV with the biggest battery, even for longer distances. With plenty more longer trips planned in the Born in the next month, let’s see if the happiness with the charging experience continues…

  • Model: Cupra Born
  • Price: £34,715
  • Model as tested: Cupra Born 58kWh V3
  • Price as tested: £38,955
  • Engine: Single electric motor
  • Power: 201bhp
  • Torque: 310Nm
  • 0-60mph: 7.1 seconds
  • Top speed: 99mph
  • Economy: N/A
  • Emissions: 0g/km
  • Range: 233-260 miles
  • Mileage: 3,853

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

(Kia)
Electric Kia EV9 undergoes final testing ahead of 2023 debut
Rolls-Royce’s Phantom Series II will be on show at Salon Privé. (Rolls-Royce)
Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II to make UK debut at Salon Privé
(LEVC)
UK commercial vehicle production increases by 44 per cent in July
(BMW)
The used cars that have dropped the most in value in the last year
UK car production has risen for three consecutive months year-on-year, leading to hopes that component shortages are easing (Peter Byrne/PA)
UK car production rises for third consecutive month
(PA)
Rising cost of low-end electric cars ‘could put them out of reach’
Thirty-one people were arrested after demonstrators blocked petrol stations and sabotaged fuel pumps at four M25 service stations on Wednesday morning (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Dozens arrested after M25 fuel pumps damaged
(Hyundai)
We want to see self-charging EVs when we’re older, say children
The Corolla gets more powerful hybrid powertrains as part of this update. (Toyota)
Updated Toyota Corolla now available to order
The Cupra Born charging at a Ionity unit. (PA)
Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads
0

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a…
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0