Electric Kia EV9 undergoes final testing ahead of 2023 debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Electric Kia EV9 undergoes final testing ahead of 2023 debut

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 5.43pm
(Kia)
(Kia)

Kia has released new images of its EV9 electric SUV undergoing final testing ahead of its debut at the start of next year.

First previewed last year with the distinctive Concept EV9, it seems as though the show car’s looks will make production – retaining the imposing, boxy design and huge glass area. The striking front end incorporating wraparound headlights remains too, and is set to give the EV9 a particularly bold appearance out on the road, important considering the ambitions that Kia has for this new EV.

(Kia)

Set to become Kia’s flagship model, it is underpinned by the same E-GMP electric car platform that features on the EV6, which is already on sale.

It is currently undergoing ‘final rigorous testing’ at the firm’s global Namyang research and development centre in South Korea, with the photos showing the model tackling various test tracks. These included a cobbled surface that rigorously assesses ride comfort and build quality, as well as deep-water wading for further durability testing.

Kia says it’s been developing the EV9 for 44 months and that it will ‘set standards in design, performance, range, driving dynamics, technology and comfort’ and that it ‘will revolutionise the large electric SUV segment’.

The EV9 will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2023, though Kia is likely to announce further details about the model before then.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The Cupra Born charging at a Ionity unit. (PA)
Long-term report: Longer trips prove no match for our Cupra Born
Rolls-Royce’s Phantom Series II will be on show at Salon Privé. (Rolls-Royce)
Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II to make UK debut at Salon Privé
(LEVC)
UK commercial vehicle production increases by 44 per cent in July
(BMW)
The used cars that have dropped the most in value in the last year
UK car production has risen for three consecutive months year-on-year, leading to hopes that component shortages are easing (Peter Byrne/PA)
UK car production rises for third consecutive month
(PA)
Rising cost of low-end electric cars ‘could put them out of reach’
Thirty-one people were arrested after demonstrators blocked petrol stations and sabotaged fuel pumps at four M25 service stations on Wednesday morning (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Dozens arrested after M25 fuel pumps damaged
(Hyundai)
We want to see self-charging EVs when we’re older, say children
The Corolla gets more powerful hybrid powertrains as part of this update. (Toyota)
Updated Toyota Corolla now available to order
(Kia)
Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads
0

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a…
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0