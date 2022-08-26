Audi confirms entry to Formula 1 in 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Audi confirms entry to Formula 1 in 2026

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 9.52am
Audi’s Formula show car previews how its race-ready car might look. (Audi)
Audi’s Formula show car previews how its race-ready car might look. (Audi)

Audi has revealed that it will enter Formula 1 for the first time for the 2026 racing series.

Rumours around the German firm’s entry into the premier motorsport series have been circulating for some time, but full confirmation has now come from Audi that it will join.

Announced at a press conference at the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Audi says that new rules ‘focusing on sustainability and cost efficiency’ were important to the brand deciding to join.

Audi will develop its own powertrain for the 2026 racing season. (Audi)

New technical rules, recently announced by the FIA, are being introduced in 2026 and will focus on greater electrification and use advanced sustainable fuel, while the 2023 season will see a cost cap introduced for the power unit.

Fellow Volkswagen Group brand Porsche is also set to make its entry into Formula 1 in 2026, though the company is yet to confirm its plans.

Audi has revealed a new image of its F1 show car too, featuring the brand’s four rings logo on the rear end, and with its recognised pattern adorning the bodywork.

Markus Duesmann, chairman of Audi, said: “Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory. The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry.

“With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved. After all, Formula 1 and Audi both pursue clear sustainability goals.”

Audi will develop its own powertrain at the ‘Audi Sport’ centre in Neuburg an der Donau in Germany, with Adam Baker heading up the project and acting as overall CEO of Audi’s F1 division. Baker previously worked for the FIA, the world motorsport governing body.

Audi will announce the team it’s partnering up with in F1 before the end of the year. (Audi)

With Audi focusing on F1, it will withdraw from the LMDh (Le Mans Daytona h) hypercar racing series, but will continue its focus on the Dakar Rally.

Audi added that it will announce which team it will be lining up with in F1 ‘by the end of the year’.

