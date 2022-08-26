Honda announces range of new dog accessories for its cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Honda announces range of new dog accessories for its cars

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 11.02am
(Honda)
(Honda)

Honda has introduced a range of new dog accessories for its cars as the brand aims to cater more towards pet owners.

Launched today to mark International Dog Day (August 26), a ‘dog pack’ is being made available across the majority of Honda’s line-up, including the outgoing and new Civic and Jazz hatchbacks, as well as its HR-V and CR-V SUVs.

It can also be retrofitted to some of the brand’s older models

The pack includes a dog guard, rubber mats, boot mats and an exterior boot protector to prevent scratches where pets are jumping in and out.

(Honda)

The safety-focused dog pack was actually inspired by an April Fool’s Day joke this year from Honda.

Called the ‘Pet Co-Pilot Front Seat’, it was a tongue-in-cheek range of accessories that suggested Honda was launching bespoke passenger seats just for pets. However, the firm says the ‘incredible reaction’ spurred it to introduce more pet-friendly items.

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile for Honda UK, said: “Launching vehicle accessories for dogs is something that the Honda UK team has been discussing for quite a while. But it was the success of the April Fool’s Day campaign that ultimately prompted us to develop this product pack – because it became so clear that customers wanted something special for their four-legged friends.

(Honda)

“For many people, including me, dogs are so much more than a pet. They’re part of the family.

“The dog accessory pack is designed to bring peace of mind when travelling, no matter how long or short the distance. Not only will it help to keep your dog safe and secure while on the move, but it will also reduce the likelihood of interior damage.”

To coincide with International Dog Day, Honda is also offering 20 per cent off its pet pack – reducing the cost of it on its CR-V Hybrid, for example, from £810 to £645.

