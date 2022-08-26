Dozens arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters target London petrol stations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dozens arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters target London petrol stations

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 11.32am Updated: August 26 2022, 3.34pm
Climate group Just Stop Oil sabotaged petrol stations across London on Friday morning (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Climate group Just Stop Oil sabotaged petrol stations across London on Friday morning (Just Stop Oil/PA)

Forty-three climate activists were arrested after petrol stations across London were sabotaged, police said.

Protesters from Just Stop Oil rendered fuel pumps unusable by breaking display glass, covering them with spray paint and gluing themselves to them shortly after 6am on Friday.

Demonstrators also blocked access to forecourts by sitting on entrance roads with banners.

Just Stop Oil said 51 of its supporters disrupted seven petrol stations across the capital, including on Albert Embankment, central London, and in Acton, west London.

The Metropolitan Police said it arrested 43 people on suspicion of offences such as criminal damage and highway obstruction.

All those arrested remain in custody.

A group of activists also set off flares and unfurled a banner on Westminster Bridge shortly after 7am.

The Met said the banner was “quickly removed and the group left the area”.

The force added: “We will continue to monitor any protest activity across London.

“Our teams are ready to respond quickly to minimise disruption and take appropriate action against anyone causing criminal damage.

Just Stop Oil has repeatedly protested against new oil projects in recent days, including at service stations on the M25 motorway.

Tez Burns, 34, a bicycle mechanic and physics graduate from Swansea taking part in the action on Friday, said: “I can’t live with myself, knowing what I know, without doing all I can to stop new oil and gas.

“We are suffering the worst cost-of-living crisis in 40 years and facing climate breakdown because of our dependence on oil.

“Yet the Government is allowing energy companies to drive us into poverty with skyrocketing energy bills, and is failing to protect us from the consequences of climate collapse.

“Enough is enough.”

