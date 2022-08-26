Tesla introduces cheaper version of electric Model Y SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tesla introduces cheaper version of electric Model Y SUV

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 12.00pm
(Tesla)
(Tesla)

Tesla has launched a new rear-wheel-drive version of its Model Y, bringing the cost of the electric SUV down to £51,990.

Introduced earlier this year, the Model Y was the long-awaited SUV version of the best-selling Model 3 saloon and has proved to be a hit, already appearing in the SMMT’s top 10 list of the UK’s most popular new cars.

Launched purely with a powerful dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, the Model Y now has a new rear-wheel-drive powertrain, using a smaller battery and just a single motor.

(Tesla)

Tesla doesn’t disclose full details, but the rear-wheel-drive Model Y produces around 260bhp, compared with 384bhp for the all-wheel-drive car, although it’s still able to accelerate from 0-60mph in 6.6 seconds and go on to a top speed of 135mph.

The top speed for the standard dual-motor ‘Long Range’ model is the same, but its 4.8-second 0-60mph figure is noticeably quicker.

However, this new rear-wheel-drive Model Y’s 283-mile range is down on the existing model’s 331-mile claimed range, too.

Prices for the new Model Y start from £51,990 – £6,000 cheaper than the existing model, and around £120 less on finance payments. On a four-year deal and with a deposit of £5,000, the Model Y costs £775 per month.

Optional extras include a tow bar for £1,090 and ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ for £6,800.

Tesla estimates first deliveries of this new Model Y will take place between December 2022 and February 2023 – a month later than other versions.

