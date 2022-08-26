Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster to make European debut at Salon Prive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster to make European debut at Salon Prive

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 4.14pm
Hennessey has confirmed that its new Venom F5 Roadster will be making its European debut in the UK at next week’s Salon Prive.

Only revealed in full last week at Monterey Car Week, this new Roadster is based on the Venom F5 Coupe, and promises to be the world’s fastest and most powerful drop-top.

Like the Coupe, it uses a monstrous twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre V8 engine (nicknamed Fury) that produces a huge 1,817bhp. Hennessey says it’s been ‘engineered to exceed 300mph’, which would make it the most powerful convertible production car to date, though the maximum speed is yet to be verified.

(Hennessey)

Aside from the obvious difference in its roof, the drop-top also gets unique alloy wheels. Its carbon fibre roof is also fully removable, and is stored in a supplied Merino wool bag or a ‘sculptural pedestal’. It will be on display at next week’s Salon Prive, held at Blenheim Palace Oxfordshire, which takes place between August 31 and September 4.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO, said: “The UK is a very special market for Hennessey with London a major financial center and a hub for global travel, not to mention the passion and enthusiasm of European hypercar buyers.

“The Venom F5 Roadster is obviously about extreme performance, but it also takes hypercars as an artform to a new level – so, the premium nature of Salon Privé is ideal for its European debut.”

Just 30 of the Roadsters will be built by the American hypercar company – slightly more than the 24 Coupes being produced – each priced at $3m (£2.54m). Production of the Coupe is already underway, but won’t begin for the convertible until 2023.

