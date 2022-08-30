Range Rover tops poll of least-reliable used cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Range Rover tops poll of least-reliable used cars

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 10.21am
The Range Rover has topped a poll of unreliable cars (Warrantywise/Unsplash)
The Range Rover has topped a poll of unreliable cars (Warrantywise/Unsplash)

The last-generation Range Rover has been listed as the most unreliable used car in a new poll.

Warrantywise’s Reliability Index polled over 131,000 extended car warranties for vehicles less than ten years old, revealing the least reliable models in the process.

The Range Rover was rated the lowest due to the frequency and cost of repairs, with the highest cost to fix the car coming in at £23,890. The regularity of these repairs also impacted the car’s overall reliability and resulted in it receiving a score of 20.2 out of 100. In fact, Land Rover took two of the bottom three positions with its previous-generation Range Rover and Range Rover Sport taking first and third places respectively.

BMW’s M3 took second place, with the Porsche Panamera, BMW X6 and Porsche Cayenne slotting into fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively. Their respective scores came in at 21.4, 23.4, 23.6 and 24.9 out of 100.

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise said: “The Reliability Index is extremely revealing of how luxury cars, which may seem like they would be reliable because of the costly price tags, aren’t always so.

“The opinion that they should be very reliable, for the price that customers pay for them, is quite a popular one, and this evaluation of our data is helpful for us to guide customers the right way when wanting to make a large purchase on a luxury car, like a Porsche.”

Warrantywise has stated that since it collated average repair costs between 2021 and 2022, the cost of labour and parts has risen considerably.

