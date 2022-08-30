Toyota expands Yaris Cross range with new GR Sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Toyota expands Yaris Cross range with new GR Sport

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 11.00am
The GR Sport receives a range of dynamic styling upgrades
The GR Sport receives a range of dynamic styling upgrades

Toyota has added a new GR Sport specification to its Yaris Cross compact crossover.

Following in the footsteps of Corolla, C-HR and Yaris GR Sport editions, the Yaris Cross version features new 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels with a bright machined finish, while a new rear diffuser and front grille with gloss black mesh add some presence to the crossover. The Yaris Cross also gains the GR Sport’s signature Ash Grey exterior colour, while a bright Scorched Orange shade has been made exclusive to the model.

Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport
Ultrasuede is used inside the cabin

Inside, there are sports seats with Ultrasuede upholstery and contrast red stitching, while the GR logo is placed in a number of locations including the front headrests, carpets and steering wheel.

As with other GR Sport models, the Yaris Cross has been given a mechanical tweak over the standard version. Its suspension has been tuned, to help improve grip and limit roll, while enhancing steering.

Yaris Cross GR Sport
A redesigned rear diffuser sits at the back of the car

The powertrain in the Yaris Cross GR Sport remains the same as the regular car. Its 1.5-litre hybrid petrol engine develops 114bhp and 120Nm of torque, with Toyota expecting this GR Sport version will return the same economy and emissions figures as the standard Yaris Cross, with up to 62mpg combined and emissions of 117g/km possible.

Toyota has stated that pre-sales of the new Yaris Cross GR Sport will commence in the UK during the third quarter of 2022, with deliveries arriving later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The Range Rover has topped a poll of unreliable cars (Warrantywise/Unsplash)
Range Rover tops poll of least-reliable used cars
Asda runs 320 petrol stations across the UK (Steve Parsons/PA)
Asda ‘in £450m bid for Co-op’s petrol stations’
(Mazda)
How can I get my car autumn ready?
The Abarth 595 is based on the Fiat 500. (Abarth)
UK Drive: The Abarth 595 remains a hugely entertaining hot hatch
(Volkswagen)
These are the best small SUVs you can buy today
The Performante is lighter and more focused than the regular Urus
What is Lamborghini’s Urus Performante going up against?
The Ford Escort RS Turbo is going under the hammer (Joe Giddens/PA)
Diana’s Ford Escort to be sold at auction
(Hennessey)
Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster to make European debut at Salon Prive
(Mercedes-Benz Vans)
Mercedes-Benz T-Class ‘Marco Polo Module’ transforms compact van into junior motorhome
Electric vehicle (EV) owners will be hit by the energy price cap rise, new analysis shows (John Walton/PA)
Electric vehicle owners to be hit by spike in energy price cap

More from The Courier

Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
'It'll put a lot of people off': Dundee United fans react as Jack Ross…
Former Courier contributor Allan Bullions.
Allan Bullions of Leven was a regular contributor to The Courier
0
A grim outcome for United
The record-breaking numbers behind Jack Ross' ill-fated stint as Dundee United boss
0
Irene Torrie.
Predatory woman from Dundee sexually assaulted taxi driver
FlixBus connects Perth with Glasgow, Stirling and Aberdeen.
New 99p bus service launched from Dundee to Glasgow and Aberdeen
0
Police raided properties in the Douglas area of Dundee.
Three arrested after drugs and cash seized during Dundee raids