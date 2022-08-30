Dedicated owner takes delivery of 55th Fiat nearly 60 years after his first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Dedicated owner takes delivery of 55th Fiat nearly 60 years after his first

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 2.25pm Updated: August 30 2022, 2.27pm
David has taken collection of his 55th Fiat
David has taken collection of his 55th Fiat

A former Fiat employee has shown his dedication to the Italian brand after taking delivery of his 55th example.

David Franklin kickstarted his passion for Fiats when he purchased his first model in 1962 – a red, rear-engined 500D that incorporated forward-opening doors. Bought for £399 (around £5,800 today), David took ownership of the car while working as a Progress Chaser at Fiat’s first UK-based concession in Wembley.

David Franking Fiat
David rallying his 850 Coupe

During his time with Fiat, David progressed through the ranks, becoming Operations Manager for Fiat’s then-flagship 130 saloon, which was powered by a 3,200cc V6 engine. David also took a keen interest in racing throughout his period at Fiat, too, taking part in off-road production car trials across the country. Between 1963 and 1967, he entered 31 events and placed first fourteen times.

However, David puts meeting the love of his life Michela above all of his other achievements. Michela moved from Milan, Italy, to the UK in 1964 where she went onto work for Fiat. The pair married in September 1966 in a village overlooking Lake Como, with a Fiat 2300 Estate acting as their wedding car.

David and Michela
David and Michela aboard their new purchase

David said: “Having driven Fiat’s consistently for nearly 60 years, it is very hard to say just how many miles both myself and my family have covered in a Fiat. However, up until Covid, myself and Michela would drive to Italy at least once every year, sometimes twice when the kids were younger.

“That’s before you take into account all the miles I’d have travelled for business and competing in motoring competitions!”

Now, aged 84, David has taken delivery of a new 500 (RED) Edition. However, unlike his other vehicles, this new model is electric. “The electric 500 is like all Fiats, great fun to drive. It’s very quiet, handles incredibly well and is very quick off the mark – sometimes my glasses end up on the back seat!”, he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The new Polo GTI has hit the road
First Drive: Can the Volkswagen Polo GTI take the hot hatch crown?
The GR Sport receives a range of dynamic styling upgrades
Toyota expands Yaris Cross range with new GR Sport
The Range Rover has topped a poll of unreliable cars (Warrantywise/Unsplash)
Range Rover tops poll of least-reliable used cars
Asda runs 320 petrol stations across the UK (Steve Parsons/PA)
Asda ‘in £450m bid for Co-op’s petrol stations’
(Mazda)
How can I get my car autumn ready?
The Abarth 595 is based on the Fiat 500. (Abarth)
UK Drive: The Abarth 595 remains a hugely entertaining hot hatch
(Volkswagen)
These are the best small SUVs you can buy today
The Performante is lighter and more focused than the regular Urus
What is Lamborghini’s Urus Performante going up against?
The Ford Escort RS Turbo is going under the hammer (Joe Giddens/PA)
Diana’s Ford Escort to be sold at auction
(Hennessey)
Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster to make European debut at Salon Prive

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0