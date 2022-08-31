Skoda’s Vision 7S points towards brand’s future design plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Skoda’s Vision 7S points towards brand’s future design plans

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 9.36am
Skoda’s Vision 7S uses completely electric powertrain
Skoda’s Vision 7S uses completely electric powertrain

Skoda has unveiled its Vision 7S concept in full for the first time while announcing a shake-up of its electric design ambitions.

Based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, the Vision 7S incorporates space for up to seven passengers and a number of Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ features. Set to act as the firm’s electric flagship, the Vision 7S incorporates an 89kWh battery capable of delivering over 370 miles between charges.

Skoda Vision 7S
The Vision 7S incorporates space for seven people

It’s part of Skoda’s plans to introduce three electric models ‘as early as 2026’. As well as the Vision 7S, there will be a small car and a compact SUV. Skoda is aiming for electric vehicles to represent 70 per cent of its models in Europe by 2030. It will also be unveiling new versions of both the Superb and Kodiaq in the second half of 2023, with a refreshed Octavia arriving in 2024.

Skoda has also introduced a new design plan that will influence its future models, as well as a new logo. The badge no longer uses 3D graphics but has a flat design that is easier to see online. Skoda models will now incorporate new signature design features, such as a ‘Tech-Deck Face’ design for the front end of the car.

Klaus Zellmer, Skoda CEO said: “Today is a very special day in Skoda Auto’s history: We’re unveiling our new brand identity, including a new logo. With the Vision 7S concept study, we’re giving a specific preview of an entirely new Skoda model that will round off the top end of our product portfolio and customer base.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

Skoda’s Vision 7S uses completely electric powertrain
Road test: Toyota Yaris Cross a handsome little SUV with great economy
The Co-operative Group has agreed to sell its 129-strong petrol forecourt chain to supermarket giant Asda in a deal worth £600 million (Co-op/PA)
Co-op offloads petrol forecourt business to Asda in £600m deal
The new Polo GTI has hit the road
First Drive: Can the Volkswagen Polo GTI take the hot hatch crown?
David has taken collection of his 55th Fiat
Dedicated owner takes delivery of 55th Fiat nearly 60 years after his first
The GR Sport receives a range of dynamic styling upgrades
Toyota expands Yaris Cross range with new GR Sport
The Range Rover has topped a poll of unreliable cars (Warrantywise/Unsplash)
Range Rover tops poll of least-reliable used cars
Asda runs 320 petrol stations across the UK (Steve Parsons/PA)
Asda ‘in £450m bid for Co-op’s petrol stations’
(Mazda)
How can I get my car autumn ready?
The Abarth 595 is based on the Fiat 500. (Abarth)
UK Drive: The Abarth 595 remains a hugely entertaining hot hatch
(Volkswagen)
These are the best small SUVs you can buy today

More from The Courier

Liam Fox will attempt to lift ailing United
Dundee United manager search: Could Liam Fox succeed Jack Ross?
0
How the new flats could look from the rear.
Plans to transform derelict guesthouse on Dundee's Roseangle into flats
0
Skoda’s Vision 7S uses completely electric powertrain
Road test: Toyota Yaris Cross a handsome little SUV with great economy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
GEORGE CRAN: Where are Dundee looking to strengthen as transfer deadline looms?
0
St David's High Church, Dundee.
5 of the best: Tayside and Fife churches for sale
1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Disorder Picture shows; Mark Netherington. Perth Railway Station. Supplied by Facebook/DCT Date; 30/08/2022
'I'm Scottish and I can sing what I want' - Football thug admits disturbance…