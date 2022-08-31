Osprey partners with British Garden Centres for new EV charging roll out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Osprey partners with British Garden Centres for new EV charging roll out

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 11.08am
Osprey has entered a new partnership with British Garden Centres
Osprey has entered a new partnership with British Garden Centres

Osprey has teamed up with British Garden Centres to provide rapid electric vehicle charging at its nationwide stores.

Twelve of the UK’s largest family-owned garden centre group’s sites will be installing new electric vehicle charging facilities, with the most powerful of these capable of adding 100 miles in between 20 and 30 minutes to an appropriate EV.

The British Garden Centre in Carmarthen, Wales, will be the first to open one of these rapid charging sites, playing host to eight ultra-rapid chargers later this year. Each connector provides up to 150kW of charging power.

This will then be followed by similar hubs in Wimborne in Dorset, Carr Gate in West Yorkshire and Braintree in Essex. A total of 11 further sites have been confirmed, with a mix of both high-powered ‘hubs’ and smaller installations being included.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The British Garden Centres name is synonymous with first-class customer experience, and we’re delighted to provide safe, reliable, and accessible charging at their UK stores. We look forward to a fruitful partnership as we work together to offer EV charging at more of its centres up and down the country.”

British Garden Centres is currently in the process of reviewing its entire line-up of stores with the aim of including Osprey’s charging facilities to all of its centres over the next few years.

Amy Stubbs, daughter of the founder, from British Garden Centres said: “Partnering with Osprey allows us to build upon our reputation further by letting our growing number of EV driving customers charge their vehicles at a time and location that is convenient for them, whilst they visit our stores.”

