First Drive: Can Volkswagen’s Golf R Estate deliver performance and practicality?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

First Drive: Can Volkswagen’s Golf R Estate deliver performance and practicality?

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 1.00pm
High-performance lights are equipped to the Golf R Estate
High-performance lights are equipped to the Golf R Estate

What is it?

Volkswagen Golf R Estate
Quad exhaust pipes sit at the rear

Volkswagen’s latest Golf R has arrived with some real punch, bringing an evolution of the firm’s powerful hatchback that adds more technology and a healthy dose of extra power. But, as with the previous-generation R, its hatchback layout might mean it doesn’t provide enough space for some drivers.

That’s where the Golf R Estate comes in. It’s got the same hugely potent setup as in the regular hatch version, but with a larger boot designed to help those who need extra space and pace. We’ve been checking it out.

What’s new?

Volkswagen Golf R Estate
The estate bodystyle gives the Golf r and under-the-radar look

This latest Golf R is the most powerful to date, showing that it really does arrive with some serious performance to tap into. Much the same as the hatch, you’re getting a range of mechanical upgrades over the standard Golf, including a 20mm drop in ride height and a number of exterior tweaks and changes.

As we’ve become used to in this latest eight-generation Golf, there’s a largely button-free cabin design – though this powerful model gets sportier seats and a smattering of ‘R’ specific badges.

What’s under the bonnet?

Volkswagen Golf R Estate
Upgraded brakes provide loads of stopping power

Much the same as before, the Volkswagen Golf R uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine sending power to all four wheels through an all-wheel-drive system. With 316bhp and 420Nm sent to the wheels through a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, the Golf R Estate will manage the 0-60mph sprint in 4.7 seconds and carry on to a top speed of 155mph. You can raise that top speed to 168mph via the optional R-Performance package if you’d like, too.

Volkswagen claims that you should see up to 36mpg, too, while CO2 figures stand at 178g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

Volkswagen Golf R Estate
The silver wing mirrors have become a Golf R trademark

The Golf R has always been known for its safe and secure approach to handling, and this latest model feels much the same. Though this Estate version is ever-so-slightly slower in its acceleration compared to the hatch, it’s still enormously quick, even over slippery ground conditions.

It doesn’t brim with feel or feedback – the regular GTI is a better option if you’re after this, even if it isn’t offered as an estate – but it still continues to be an excellent point-to-point model. It’s all very intuitive, mind you, and the inclusion of torque vectoring which can throw up to 100 per cent of the engine’s torque to the outside rear wheel when cornering means that bends are handled in as much of a fuss-free manner as the straights.

How does it look?

Volkswagen Golf R Estate
The Golf R Estate is a more practical version of the regular hatch

The Golf R Estate has always pursued an understated approach to styling and it’s a similar story to this latest version. This ‘wagon’ seems more under-the-radar than the regular hatchback, with that longer rear end design seeming to shroud the quad exhaust pipes underneath.

The bright IQ Light system at the front gives the Golf R Estate a very modern look, while subtle ‘R’ badges on the flanks and in the front grille give a nod to this car’s added performance.

What’s it like inside?

Volkswagen Golf R Estate
There is very few physical buttons in the Golf’s cabin

As we’ve already touched upon, the Golf R Estate follows a similarly button-free approach to cabin design as the regular car. That means the inside does feel largely uncluttered, with the vast majority of functions accessed via the central screen. It might not be the most intuitive, but it does give the cabin a clean look.

But of course, the real reason to opt for the Golf R Estate is the increase in boot space. There’s 611 litres of luggage room back there, which is considerably more than the 343 litres you’ll get in the hatchback version. Given the only negligible drop in performance, it’s a really impressive boost in practicality.

What’s the spec like?

Volkswagen Golf R Estate
There’s plenty of boot space in the Golf R Estate

There’s plenty of standard equipment accompanying the Golf R Estate. All cars get three-zone climate control, keyless entry and a variety of driver assistance systems including emergency assist, side assist and rear traffic alert.

For the Golf R Estate’s £44,535 starting price, you also Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit Pro system, which incorporates a 10-inch high-resolution screen with customisable menus. This comes alongside the main 10-inch colour touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard that’s packed with features.

Verdict

The Volkswagen Golf R Estate feels like the ideal performance car for those drivers who want to have plenty of benefits tied up in one car. It’s quick, of course, while four-wheel-drive traction means that it’ll be just as impressive when the conditions turn wet and slippery. That added boot space is a real bonus, too, and to our minds makes this Estate version even more appealing than the hatch.

Though it might not offer the engagement offered by some rivals, the Golf R Estate is the kind of performance car that could be used day-to-day with minimal fuss.

  • Model: Volkswagen Golf R Estate
  • Price as tested: £48,135
  • Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol
  • Power: 316bhp
  • Torque: 420Nm
  • 0-60mph: 4.7 seconds
  • Top speed: 155mph
  • Economy: 36mpg
  • Emissions: 178g/km CO2

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The Peugeot 107 has been found to be one of the cheapest cars for young drivers to insure
Parents spend £781 a year to help kids run a car
(Alamy/PA)
Fuel economy is a top priority for nearly a quarter of car buyers, finds…
The Polestar 6 LA Concept edition has sold out just a week after its public debut
Polestar’s 6 LA Concept edition sells out one week after first public appearance
Osprey has entered a new partnership with British Garden Centres
Osprey partners with British Garden Centres for new EV charging roll out
Skoda’s Vision 7S uses completely electric powertrain
Skoda’s Vision 7S points towards brand’s future design plans
High-performance lights are equipped to the Golf R Estate
Road test: Toyota Yaris Cross a handsome little SUV with great economy
The Co-operative Group has agreed to sell its 129-strong petrol forecourt chain to supermarket giant Asda in a deal worth £600 million (Co-op/PA)
Co-op offloads petrol forecourt business to Asda in £600m deal
The new Polo GTI has hit the road
First Drive: Can the Volkswagen Polo GTI take the hot hatch crown?
David has taken collection of his 55th Fiat
Dedicated owner takes delivery of 55th Fiat nearly 60 years after his first
The GR Sport receives a range of dynamic styling upgrades
Toyota expands Yaris Cross range with new GR Sport

More from The Courier

Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre following eight-day strike.
Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next?
0
Kirkcaldy Comic Con is returning for 2022.
Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend
0
A generic stock photo shows Primary School children at work in a classroom.
All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron impressed against Falkirk.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to…
0
A lovely Winter's day at the Kenmore end of Loch Tay.
Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 01092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 29/08/2022
LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife