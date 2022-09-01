Parents spend £781 a year to help kids run a car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Parents spend £781 a year to help kids run a car

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 9.56am
The Peugeot 107 has been found to be one of the cheapest cars for young drivers to insure
Seven in ten drivers between the ages of 17 and 24 have had help from their parents to pay for the costs of motoring, a new study has found.

Comparethemarket found that drivers who have been given financial support by their parents received an average of £781 per year, with its report highlighting just how dependent young drivers are on their parents to pay for the costs associated with motoring during the cost of living crisis.

In total, Comparethemarket spoke to 2,000 young drivers and 2,000 parents of young drivers to see how much financial support new motorists were getting from their families.

Julie Daniels, motor insurance expert at Comparethemarket said: “It would be difficult for many people to comprehend how they would get by without a car. It gets us to work and to see our friends and family. However, our figures show that for many drivers, the cost of running a car is becoming impossible.

“A concerning proportion of young people rely on the generosity of family members to stay on the road, placing a considerable financial burden on those supporting them. It also means that, if costs continue to rise, some of those who can’t rely on parental support may not be able to get to work.”

More than half of parents who contributed to their child’s driving did so within their first year of motoring, while more than a quarter gave financial support during their kid’s first two years of driving. Eight per cent kept these contributions up for three years or more.

Parents contributed an average of £277 towards their child’s car insurance. The average insurance premium for a 17 to 24-year-old now stands at £1,156, meaning that parents are paying more than a fifth of this annual expense.

Repairs and maintenance are the second most common financial contribution, at £197 a year, followed by fuel and then vehicle taxes and MOTs with contributions of £176 and £131 respectively.

On top of this, 46 per cent of parents said that they had helped their children to buy their first car, putting an average of £2,514 towards the cost of this.

