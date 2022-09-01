Mini’s Multitone Edition adds exclusive touches to Electric hatchback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mini’s Multitone Edition adds exclusive touches to Electric hatchback

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 10.48am
The Multitone Edition gets a range of bespoke touches
Mini has announced that a new limited-edition version of its Electric hatch will be heading to the UK.

Limited to just 200 examples, the Multitone Edition has been designed to ‘symbolise the diversity within the Mini community’ and comes equipped with many bespoke touches that help it stand out from the rest of the range.

Mini Multitone Edition
White headlamp surrounds replace usual black or chrome versions

Priced at £33,200, the special edition model features a multitone roof which transitions from a white colour at the front of the car to grey and then to black. It is created through a special wet-on-wet paint process applied at Mini’s plant in Oxford. Three colour shades are applied directly after one another while due to changing weather conditions, changes in the pattern may occur making each model unique.

This design is complemented by a white rainbow on the roof which is also used throughout the rest of the car.

Contrasting the roof shades is a Sage Green Metallic paint colour. It’s the first time that this has been available on a Mini Electric, having previously only been available on Mini’s Countryman. The usual black or chrome surrounds for the headlights and Mini badge have been replaced with white versions, while all cars get 17-inch two-tone wheels.

Inside, the rainbow logo can be found on the sun visor, floor mats and steering wheel, while all buyers of the Multitone Edition will also get a 3D printed car key in Sage Green.

As the Multitone Edition is based on the Mini Electric Level 2, it also benefits from heated front seats, automatic dual-zone air conditioning and an 8.8-inch central display housing Apple CarPlay and navigation as standard.

