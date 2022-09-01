BMW kickstarts production of fuel cell systems for iX5 Hydrogen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

BMW kickstarts production of fuel cell systems for iX5 Hydrogen

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 12.14pm
The full system is assembled at BMW’s Munich site
The full system is assembled at BMW’s Munich site

BMW’s production of hydrogen fuel cell systems for its upcoming iX5 Hydrogen model has commenced at its site in Munich.

It comes ahead of a small series of iX5 Hydrogen models being used for road testing later this year. Created at BMW’s competence centre for hydrogen in Munich, the system combines a hydrogen fuel cell with an electric motor and high-performance battery. Two large tanks are used to store the hydrogen, with this entire setup being housed within the existing X5 platform.

Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management of BMW AG, said: “As a versatile energy source, hydrogen has a key role to play on the road to climate neutrality. And it will also gain substantially in importance as far as personal mobility is concerned.

“We think hydrogen-powered vehicles are ideally placed technologically to fit alongside battery-electric vehicles and complete the electric mobility picture.”

BMW Hydrogen production
The iX5 uses a full hydrogen fuel cell system

The individual fuel cells required for the BMW iX5 Hydrogen are supplied by Toyota, following a collaboration between the two on fuel cell systems that started in 2013. These individual cells are then assembled into a stack, while all remaining components are fitted to create a complete system. In total, the iX5 Hydrogen produces 369bhp and has already been tested extensively, with low-temperature demonstrations taking place in Sweden at the start of the year.

Zipse added: “By commencing small-scale production of fuel cells today, we are demonstrating the technical maturity of this type of drive system and underscoring its potential for the future.”

It is unclear whether BMW will move to full-scale production of the iX5 Hydrogen, having only committed to a small series run for the time being.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The Multitone Edition gets a range of bespoke touches
Mini’s Multitone Edition adds exclusive touches to Electric hatchback
The Peugeot 107 has been found to be one of the cheapest cars for young drivers to insure
Parents spend £781 a year to help kids run a car
(Alamy/PA)
Fuel economy is a top priority for nearly a quarter of car buyers, finds…
The Polestar 6 LA Concept edition has sold out just a week after its public debut
Polestar’s 6 LA Concept edition sells out one week after first public appearance
High-performance lights are equipped to the Golf R Estate
First Drive: Can Volkswagen’s Golf R Estate deliver performance and practicality?
Osprey has entered a new partnership with British Garden Centres
Osprey partners with British Garden Centres for new EV charging roll out
Skoda’s Vision 7S uses completely electric powertrain
Skoda’s Vision 7S points towards brand’s future design plans
The full system is assembled at BMW’s Munich site
Road test: Toyota Yaris Cross a handsome little SUV with great economy
The Co-operative Group has agreed to sell its 129-strong petrol forecourt chain to supermarket giant Asda in a deal worth £600 million (Co-op/PA)
Co-op offloads petrol forecourt business to Asda in £600m deal
The new Polo GTI has hit the road
First Drive: Can the Volkswagen Polo GTI take the hot hatch crown?

More from The Courier

Greg James and Bella Mackie in Elie and St Andrews during their trip to Fife and Angus. Images: tailenderspod/Greg James Instagram.
DJ Greg James 'wants to do Radio 1 breakfast show from Fife' after visit
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Baseball bat Picture shows; Gavin Duke. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 01/09/2022
Broughty Ferry man jailed for taking baseball bat 'on dog walk'
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee is to close
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges'
Taylor Wimpey's nearby Victoria Grange development.
Taylor Wimpey lodge appeal following Monifieth development rejection
0
The coastguard helicopter lifting the injured woman to safety. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.
Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/02/2019 - Programme Name: Still Game S9 - TX: n/a - Episode: Still Game - Generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUSDAY 19TH FEBRUARY, 2019* Navid (SANJEEV KOHLI), Isa (JANE MCCARRY) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Alan Peebles
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in 'People Huv Tae Know' tour
0