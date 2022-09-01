Citroen’s new Ami Tonic brings eye-catching colour scheme and new personalisation options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Motoring

Citroen’s new Ami Tonic brings eye-catching colour scheme and new personalisation options

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 3.58pm
The Ami Tonic has a tiny battery and compact electric motor
Citroen has introduced an even more striking version of its tiny Ami electric car.

Called the Ami Tonic, it brings a new khaki and yellow colour scheme alongside a number of other external features. New headlamps bezels – said to have been inspired by sunglasses – come alongside bespoke wheel trims and decorative roof rails.

Citroen Ami Tonic
The Ami Tonic features yellow-coloured elements inside

New plus and minus stickers on the A-pillars reference the Ami’s electric powertrain, while the yellow accents are continued to the inside of the car with the door pulls, bag hook and two front panel recesses finished in the eye-catching colour. The dashboard storage bins and door nets surround are finished in khaki instead.

Yellow directional arrows are used to guide passengers on how to use certain functions, such as the door handles and windows. All Ami Tonic models come with a number of standard accessories such as a smartphone cradle, three storage bins, a central separation net and a special dongle that can connect the Ami with a smartphone using the My Citroen app.

Mathieu Wandon, Citroën head of graphic design, said: “The Citroën Design team wanted to bring a touch of freshness and vitality to this new version. The combination of yellow and khaki, combined with clever technical features gives Ami Tonic a playful edge, making it a toy for grown-ups aged 16 and up.”

The Ami Tonic acts as a replacement for the Ami Vibe, bringing a 5.5kWh battery that can be changed in three hours. When coupled with a 6kW electric motor, this allows for up to 46 miles of range and a top speed of 28mph. Prices for the Ami Tonic start from £8,695.

