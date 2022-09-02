Audi revises its RS Q e-tron electric racer ahead of upcoming rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Audi revises its RS Q e-tron electric racer ahead of upcoming rally

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 9.22am
The new racer is lighter and more aerodynamic than before
The new racer is lighter and more aerodynamic than before

Audi has showcased an evolution on its RS Q e-tron which has been redesigned to help it conquer some of the world’s most gruelling rally events.

Called the RS Q e-tron E2, it sports a ‘completely new’ body that helps to bring improved aerodynamics alongside lower weight. It also brings the car’s centre of gravity lower down.

The E2 nameplate is also significant, as it was also used by the famous Audi Sport quattro during its final development stage for Group B rallying in the 1980s.

Rolf Michl, managing director of Audi Sport, said: “We’ve managed a good debut at the Dakar with the Audi RS Q e-tron and even our first stage victories in a motorsport discipline that is new to us.

“The entire team is working excellently together and pulling in the same direction. As is usual at such an early stage, the drivers, co drivers and technicians quickly agreed on the next development targets. We have summarized the result in a new evolution package – the RS Q e-tron E2.”

Audi RS e-tron Q E2
The rally car uses three electric motors and a turbocharged petrol engine

The arrival of this tweaked racer marks the start of the second phase of the car’s development program, with Audi Sport moving to prepare for the 2023 Dakar Rally. The car’s cockpit is now significantly wider, while the front and rear sections have been redesigned.

Making the RS Q e-tron E2 more aerodynamically efficient was significant as, according to Axel Löffler, Chief Designer of the RS Q e-tron, “it further reduces the energy requirements of the electrically powered car.” By making it cut through the air more effectively, the RS Q e-tron E2 can use its electrical charge more effectively.

Though the exterior modifications have been extensive, the powertrain for the RS Q e-tron E2 remains the same as before. It uses three electric motors to send 386bhp to all four wheels. These motors are then helped by a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine, which is only used to add power to the battery, rather than driving the wheels directly.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

Petrol drivers continue to get a ‘raw deal’ at the pumps despite a record price drop last month, according to new analysis (Joe Giddens/PA)
Petrol drivers still getting ‘raw deal’ despite record fall in pump prices – RAC
(Blackball Media)
Used car prices rise again with ‘no crash in sight’
(Polestar)
Polestar’s sales rise by more than 100 per cent in first half of 2022
The Hipercar uses carbon fibre for its exterior
Ariel’s Hipercar is a lightweight EV with 1,180bhp
All Hyundai Motor Group cars in Europe look set to get TomTom navigation as standard
All Hyundai Motor Group cars to get TomTom technology as standard
The Ami Tonic has a tiny battery and compact electric motor
Citroen’s new Ami Tonic brings eye-catching colour scheme and new personalisation options
The full system is assembled at BMW’s Munich site
BMW kickstarts production of fuel cell systems for iX5 Hydrogen
The Multitone Edition gets a range of bespoke touches
Mini’s Multitone Edition adds exclusive touches to Electric hatchback
The Peugeot 107 has been found to be one of the cheapest cars for young drivers to insure
Parents spend £781 a year to help kids run a car
(Alamy/PA)
Fuel economy is a top priority for nearly a quarter of car buyers, finds…

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen
0
Councillor Carol Lindsay and MSP David Torrance in front of the no 14 bus
Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat
The Lundin Links Hotel future is in doubt
Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site?
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee Cologne 60 years on Picture shows; Dundee Cologne anniversary. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night
0
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings