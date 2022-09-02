Ariel’s Hipercar is a lightweight EV with 1,180bhp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ariel’s Hipercar is a lightweight EV with 1,180bhp

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 11.22am
The Hipercar uses carbon fibre for its exterior
The Hipercar uses carbon fibre for its exterior

Ariel has revealed one of its most daring creations ever – the Hipercar.

The Somerset-based firm is known for its lightweight models like the Atom and Nomad, but the Hipercar represents Ariel’s first foray into electric hypercar territory.

Based around a bonded aluminium chassis, the Hipercar uses four electric motors that produce 1,180bhp and 1,800NM of torque, resulting in a 0-60mph time of 2.09 seconds. Ariel claims that 0-100mph will take just 4.4 seconds, while the Hipercar will carry on to a top speed of 155mph. With the fitment of torque vectoring technology, Ariel can improve these times so that the Hipercar will hit 60mph from a dead stop in under two seconds.

Ariel Hipercar
The Hipercar will be offered with rear- or four-wheel-drive options

Ariel is also offering a two-wheel-drive version of the Hipercar, which brings 590bhp and 900Nm of torque.

In a break from Ariel’s traditional open-to-the-elements approach, the Hipercar uses a fully enclosed cockpit, with the vast majority of exterior panels being crafted from lightweight carbon fibre.

Ariel Hipercar
The turbine range extender is located at the rear of the car

Linked to the electric motors is a 62kWh cooled and heated battery pack, able to deliver up to 150 miles of range. The Hipercar will also be available with an optional turbine range extender that can be used to top up the car’s battery while on the go. It’s built by Cosworth and enables the driver to top this up with petrol and use it as a generator for electric charge.

Ariel has opened orders for the Hipercar, with customers able to place a deposit in order to secure a build slot.

