UK new car market ends five months of decline in August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

UK new car market ends five months of decline in August

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 9.35am
A view of new cars on the quayside in Sheerness, Kent. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A view of new cars on the quayside in Sheerness, Kent. (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The UK’s new car market saw modest growth during August, ending five months of declining sales.

According to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), registrations grew by a modest 1.2 per cent during the month, with some 68,858 vehicles registered. August is traditionally a quieter month for registrations, with buyers hanging on until September to secure the ‘new’ number plate.

Yet despite this growth, August’s volumes were the weakest for the month – excluding 2021 – since 2013 as manufacturers continued to deal with supply chain issues and parts shortages. Business customers saw the greatest increase of 26.6 per cent, though large fleet registrations by 1.6 per cent.

Year-to-date registrations are down by 10.7, however, and more than a third lower than during the first eight months of pre-pandemic 2019.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “August’s new car market growth is welcome, but marginal during a low volume month. Spiralling energy costs and inflation on top of sustained supply chain challenges are piling even more pressure on the automotive industry’s post-pandemic recovery, and we urgently need the new Prime Minister to tackle these challenges and restore confidence and sustainable growth. ]

“With September traditionally a bumper time for new car uptake, the next month will be the true barometer of industry recovery as it accelerates the transition to zero emission mobility despite the myriad challenges.”

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) yet again forged a path ahead in registrations, posting a 34.4 per cent increase and a 14.5 per cent market share. The SMMT states that growth in this area is slowing, however, with a year-to-date increase of 48.8 per cent, contrasting the end of the first quarter of 2022 when BEV registrations had been up by 101.9 per cent.

Registrations for plug-in hybrid models fell by 23.1 per cent, representing 5.6 per cent of monthly registrations. Standard hybrid model registrations, however, remained ‘relatively stable’ with a fall of 0.7 per cent. Hybrid vehicles now account for 8.7 per cent of the market.

Registrations for diesel cars fell by 12.3 per cent during the month, with 4,455 examples registered. They now occupy 6.5 per cent of the market, contrasting 46 per cent of petrol cars. During the month, some 31,652 petrol-powered cars were registered.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

August is traditionally one of the quietest months of the year for the car industry (Steve Parsons/PA)
New car market stabilises after five months of decline
A massive fund controlled by Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader will buy more shares as part of Aston Martin’s latest share fundraiser (joe Giddens/PA)
Aston Martin launches £575m rights issue backed by Saudi Arabia’s PIF
Petrol drivers continue to get a ‘raw deal’ at the pumps despite a record price drop last month, according to new analysis (Joe Giddens/PA)
Petrol drivers still getting ‘raw deal’ despite record fall in pump prices – RAC
(Blackball Media)
Used car prices rise again with ‘no crash in sight’
(Polestar)
Polestar’s sales rise by more than 100 per cent in first half of 2022
The Hipercar uses carbon fibre for its exterior
Ariel’s Hipercar is a lightweight EV with 1,180bhp
All Hyundai Motor Group cars in Europe look set to get TomTom navigation as standard
All Hyundai Motor Group cars to get TomTom technology as standard
The new racer is lighter and more aerodynamic than before
Audi revises its RS Q e-tron electric racer ahead of upcoming rally
The Ami Tonic has a tiny battery and compact electric motor
Citroen’s new Ami Tonic brings eye-catching colour scheme and new personalisation options
The full system is assembled at BMW’s Munich site
BMW kickstarts production of fuel cell systems for iX5 Hydrogen

More from The Courier

The police car in the ditch on Lothian Crescent, Dundee.
Police car ends up in ditch after Dundee pursuit
Police at the protest on Ballindean Road, Dundee.
Three people charged after street protest in Dundee
picture of healthy food, meat, eggs and veg
How to eat better – despite being on budget
High Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.
Man, 34, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Emergency services on Albert Street, Dundee.
Man, 52, dies after falling from Dundee flat window
The A985 near Charlestown in Fife. Image: Google.
Fire crews free man from vehicle after crash on A985 in Fife