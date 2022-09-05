These were the best-selling cars in August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These were the best-selling cars in August

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 11.09am
It’s much better than before, but not quite as good as the Ford Puma. (Vauxhall)
It’s much better than before, but not quite as good as the Ford Puma. (Vauxhall)

August represented a small glimmer of hope for the new car industry as the month’s registration figures ended five months of decline.

According to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), registrations grew by 1.2 per cent during the month.

This month’s list of best-sellers was largely populated by some firm favourites, with some new additions in between. Let’s find out which cars came where.

Volkswagen Polo – 1,902

Volkswagen Polo GTI
The GTI rides 15mm lower than the regular Polo

Volkswagen has recently updated its Polo and the refresh seems to have done the trick. Sitting in the top spot for August, Volkswagen registered some 1,902 examples during the month. The latest Polo builds on a popular layout with a redesigned touchscreen and a sharper look.

There’s also a sporty GTI version for those who would like a Polo with a little added performance.

Ford Puma – 1,875

Ford Puma
(Ford)

Ford’s Puma has had a stellar year, consistently outperforming Ford’s traditional hatchback models. It’s based on the Fiesta’s platform but happens to deliver a little more space and practicality than it.

In a similar vein to the Polo, you can also get the Puma in a sportier, more dynamic ST layout for those drivers who fancy a Puma with some extra punch.

Hyundai Tucson – 1,739

Hyundai Tucson
(Hyundai)

Hyundai’s new Tucson has been performing well in recent months and during August keeps its third-place spot that it held in July, too. The Tucson’s design is one of its biggest draws, with its angled and distinctive appearance helping it to stand out from the rest.

Plus, all Hyundai models get loads of equipment standard, while there’s the option of hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Vauxhall Corsa – 1,608

Vauxhall Corsa-e
The electric Corsa-e will remain on sale

Vauxhall’s Corsa is a firm favourite among buyers, who appreciate its value-focused approach and good levels of standard equipment. An efficient range of engines is also available, as is a fully electric version in the Corsa-e.

During August, Vauxhall shifted 1,608 Corsas, putting it in fourth place in the rankings.

Volkswagen T-Roc – 1,460

(Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s T-Roc occupies a key place within the firm’s range of SUVs, combining the look and feel of the larger Tiguan but in a more compact layout. It’s also one of the few SUVs in the UK to be available as a convertible, which really does give the T-Roc a unique selling point.

It can also be specified in sporty ‘R’ specification, which adds the same 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that you get in the Golf R.

Ford Kuga – 1,281

Ford Kuga
(Ford)

The Kuga is one of Ford’s key SUV models, bringing solid build quality, a spacious cabin and a well-sized boot. It’s also comfortable and easy to drive, with good levels of refinement making this an excellent long-distance option.

It’s also available with some frugal engine options, including a new plug-in hybrid setup.

Peugeot 208 – 1,244

Peugeot 208
The Peugeot 208 has gained a revised trim list

The 208 may be Peugeot’s smallest model, but it consistently takes a big percentage of the firm’s sales. This well-sized French hatch comes equipped with a classy cabin and some new technology, while recent changes to its specification line-up have given it even more standard equipment than before.

Plus, there’s an electric version in the e-208, which shares its make-up with the battery-powered Corsa.

Vauxhall Crossland – 1,235

Vauxhall Crossland
The Crossland is a practical crossover option

Vauxhall has recently undertaken a major shake-up in the way that its cars are designed, with the compact Crossland SUV being one of the latest recipients of a change in appearance. Its interior quality has also boosted significantly, making this model more desirable than before.

In the change, Vauxhall has also removed the ‘X’ badging from the Crossland.

Vauxhall Mokka – 1,228

Vauxhall Mokka
(Vauxhall)

Much like the Crossland, the Mokka has benefitted from a striking new exterior design. Replacing the older and more rounded version, the new Mokka has an extremely sharp look with Vauxhall’s latest ‘Vizor’ front design ensuring that this is a car that stands out.

You can also get it with an efficient electric powertrain in the Mokka-e.

Citroen C3 – 1,140

Citroen C3
(Citroen)

Citroen’s C3 has made an appearance on the top 10 list this month. Sitting within the traditional hatchback segment, the C3 is a car that goes against the current trend for crossovers and SUVs.

It’s spacious inside, too, and has plenty of on-board technology to ensure that this is one well-valued proposition.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The Jazz has topped a list of most reliable cars
Honda Jazz tops list of most reliable used cars in the UK
A view of new cars on the quayside in Sheerness, Kent. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
UK new car market ends five months of decline in August
August is traditionally one of the quietest months of the year for the car industry (Steve Parsons/PA)
New car market stabilises after five months of decline
A massive fund controlled by Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader will buy more shares as part of Aston Martin’s latest share fundraiser (joe Giddens/PA)
Aston Martin launches £575m rights issue backed by Saudi Arabia’s PIF
Petrol drivers continue to get a ‘raw deal’ at the pumps despite a record price drop last month, according to new analysis (Joe Giddens/PA)
Petrol drivers still getting ‘raw deal’ despite record fall in pump prices – RAC
(Blackball Media)
Used car prices rise again with ‘no crash in sight’
(Polestar)
Polestar’s sales rise by more than 100 per cent in first half of 2022
The Hipercar uses carbon fibre for its exterior
Ariel’s Hipercar is a lightweight EV with 1,180bhp
All Hyundai Motor Group cars in Europe look set to get TomTom navigation as standard
All Hyundai Motor Group cars to get TomTom technology as standard
The new racer is lighter and more aerodynamic than before
Audi revises its RS Q e-tron electric racer ahead of upcoming rally

More from The Courier

Liz Truss.
Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest to become prime minister
Students at Dundee high school
Recipe for success: 5 ways this Dundee high school turns students into champions
Joseph Fisher, 54, missing from Cupar
Search launched for missing Cupar man Joseph Fisher
0
Scotland's autumn/winter Covid booster vaccine programme begins today.
All you need to know about autumn/winter Covid boosters and flu vaccines in Tayside…
0
Dundee pulls ahead of Glasgow as Scotland's crime capital
0
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
Dundee United CEO slams ‘unfair’ media report about renaming of Tannadice lounge formerly dedicated…
0