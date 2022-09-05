Honda Jazz tops list of most reliable used cars in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Honda Jazz tops list of most reliable used cars in the UK

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 12.27pm
The Jazz has topped a list of most reliable cars
The Jazz has topped a list of most reliable cars

The Honda Jazz has come out on top of a list of most reliable used cars in the UK.

Warrantywise analysed data from 131,000 current warranty plans as part of its Reliability Index and found that the Jazz – now into its fifth generation – came with a 93.7 out of 100 score for reliability.

As well as the Jazz’s reputation for reliability, it was also accompanied by an average repair cost of £424.31.

The Reliability Index, which only includes cars less than ten years old and outside of their manufacturers’ warranty, positions the Mazda 2 in second place with the Toyota Auris taking third. This was followed by the Mazda MX-5, Toyota Aygo and Kia Ceed in fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively.

Range Rover reliability
The Range Rover has topped a poll of unreliable cars (Warrantywise/Unsplash)

Warrantywise recently named the Range Rover as the least-reliable used car in the UK, with the highest cost to fix this model coming in at £23,890.

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise said: “It’s unsurprising to see Honda top the table, given how reliable its cars have proven to be time and time again, with the results of our Reliability Index.

“The Reliability Index is such a great tool for us to be able to evaluate the market and help our customers make the right choice for them when it comes to deciding which car to purchase; especially now with the cost of parts and labour on the rise and people genuinely searching for the best options to suit their needs.”

The highest repair cost of any car within the top 10 list was £2,422 for the Mazda 2, contrasting the highest repair cost for the Mazda MX-5 which came in at £586.94.

