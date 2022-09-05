Honda Jazz tops list of most reliable used cars in the UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Honda Jazz has come out on top of a list of most reliable used cars in the UK.

Warrantywise analysed data from 131,000 current warranty plans as part of its Reliability Index and found that the Jazz – now into its fifth generation – came with a 93.7 out of 100 score for reliability.

As well as the Jazz’s reputation for reliability, it was also accompanied by an average repair cost of £424.31.

The Reliability Index, which only includes cars less than ten years old and outside of their manufacturers’ warranty, positions the Mazda 2 in second place with the Toyota Auris taking third. This was followed by the Mazda MX-5, Toyota Aygo and Kia Ceed in fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively.

The Range Rover has topped a poll of unreliable cars (Warrantywise/Unsplash)

Warrantywise recently named the Range Rover as the least-reliable used car in the UK, with the highest cost to fix this model coming in at £23,890.

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise said: “It’s unsurprising to see Honda top the table, given how reliable its cars have proven to be time and time again, with the results of our Reliability Index.

“The Reliability Index is such a great tool for us to be able to evaluate the market and help our customers make the right choice for them when it comes to deciding which car to purchase; especially now with the cost of parts and labour on the rise and people genuinely searching for the best options to suit their needs.”

The highest repair cost of any car within the top 10 list was £2,422 for the Mazda 2, contrasting the highest repair cost for the Mazda MX-5 which came in at £586.94.