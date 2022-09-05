Cupra boosts Leon engine line-up with more affordable options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cupra boosts Leon engine line-up with more affordable options

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 1.47pm
Cupra has added new engine options to the Leon
Cupra has added new engine options to the Leon

Cupra has introduced a new, more affordable range of engines for its Leon hatchback and Estate.

The Leon will now be available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 148bhp, equipped with either an automatic or manual gearbox. There’s then a second new engine option, with this 187bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol available with a sole automatic gearbox option.

Cupra Leon
Both hatch and estate versions will benefit from the new engines

Up to this point, Cupra had only offered the Leon with a series of performance engine options, including a choice of 2.0-litre petrol engines with either 242bhp or 296bhp, as well as a 242bhp plug-in hybrid setup.

Kai Vogler, vice-president for sales and marketing at Cupra, said: “The Cupra Leon is already a king on the road, but we’re always developing the vehicle to maximise the offering for our customers, making it more customisable and growing its sales targets.

“With the introduction of these engines, our ambition is to achieve big success with the Cupra Leon, as we have done with the Formentor.”

Alongside these new engines, Cupra has introduced more value-focused trim levels. These V1 and V2-badged models still bring plenty of standard equipment including 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, keyless entry and a 12-inch infotainment screen.

Cupra has yet to reveal pricing for these new Leon models, but it’s expected that they’ll bring a considerable saving on the £33,100 starting price of the current five-door hatchback and £37,980 for the Estate. Cupra has stated, however, that orders will open from early October.

